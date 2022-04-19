Mixed messages after public transportation mask mandate lifted

DALLAS — A ruling by a federal judge has ended — at least for now — the requirement that people wear masks on planes and public transportation, and there is plenty of confusion about the new, post-mask world of travel. The decision by a lone judge in...
United Airlines on Monday said it would no longer enforce COVID mask mandates for employees and travelers after a federal judge’s move to void the Biden administration’s mask mandate for travelers. "Effective immediately, masks are no longer required at United on domestic flights, select international flights (dependent upon...
NEW YORK -- A federal judge on Monday struck down a national mask mandate on planes and mass transit.The Transportation Security Administration will no longer enforce face coverings in airports and on planes.At least four major airlines -- Delta, United, Southwest and Alaska Airlines -- announced they no longer require masks, CBS2's Dick Brennan reported.READ MORE: TSA won't enforce transit mask mandate for now after judge voids itThe mask mandate has led to tensions, even brawls on airlines, but now the TSA says it will not enforce it.People celebrating the end of the mandate. Applause greeted the announcement on a Delta...
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A federal judge in Florida struck down a national mask mandate on airplanes and mass transit Monday, and airlines and airports swiftly began repealing their requirements that passengers wear face coverings. The judge's decision freed airlines, airports and mass transit systems to make their own...
A Florida court struck down the airplane and public-transit mask mandate on Monday, and it wasn't long before the celebratory videos started flooding Twitter: flight attendants and pilots announcing to their passengers, often mid-flight, that the mandate was no longer in effect and that it was now their personal choice to keep their masks on or not. Many responded by pulling their masks off, clapping, and cheering. Shouts of "Finally!" rang through some cabins. Some flight attendants reportedly offered champagne to celebrate. Watching these videos was an uncomfortable, almost surreal experience. For someone who's never really understood the furor around face masks (I can breathe just fine, and I don't really care if strangers see half my face, to be honest), the celebratory atmosphere felt strange. The end of the mask mandate doesn't signal the end of COVID-19. And the efficacy of masks to protect against respiratory viruses has been proven again and again. So is this news really worth applauding?
A federal judge in Florida late Monday threw out the national mask mandate for airplanes, trains and public transportation. In a 59-page opinion and order, Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida declared the transportation mandate, previously issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as “unlawful” for exceeding statutory authority as well for violating the Administrative Procedure Act.
A federal judge in Florida voided the nationwide mask mandate for airline and public transportation passengers Monday, saying the requirement was beyond the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s authority. The legal analysis of U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, whom then-President Donald Trump appointed in late 2020, turned on the language in a federal law […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KNWA/KFTA) — For now, you don’t have to worry about forgetting your mask before getting on public transportation. A federal judge has voided the CDC’s mask mandate, meaning you don’t need to wear one on a plane, bus, or even an Uber. Although, the CDC is continuing to assess the need for a […]
FARGO, N.D. — A majority of Americans continue to support a mask requirement for people traveling on airplanes and other shared transportation, a new poll finds. A ruling by a federal judge has put the government’s transportation mask mandate on hold. The poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center...
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A pilot declared over the loudspeaker on a cross-country Delta Air Lines flight that passengers were no longer required to wear masks, eliciting cheers from the cabin and prompting some on board to immediately toss their face coverings onto their seats. “Feel free to burn them at will,” a train conductor […]
