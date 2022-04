Postcard conditions greeted Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland on Thursday morning at the Zurich Classic. The weather for the 7:39 a.m. start was ideal as the duo lined up their shots on the 10th tee at TPC Louisiana. The sun was still low in the eastern sky, the air calm, the temperature a pleasant 71. A chorus of enthusiastic mockingbirds broke the stillness. Otherwise, it was cool, calm and eerily quiet.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO