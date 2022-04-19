Watch Grunge Supergroup 3rd Secret Perform Live In Seattle

A week after surprise-releasing their debut, self-titled album , 3rd Secret treated fans to a live performance of "I Choose Me" at Seattle's Museum of Pop Culture. The supergroup features bassist Krist Novoselic ( Nirvana ), drummer Matt Cameron ( Pearl Jam , Soundgarden ) and guitarist Kim Thayil (Soundgarden), as well as guitarist Bubba Dupree (Void) and singers Jillian Raye (of Novoselic’s group Giants in the Trees ) and Jennifer Johnson.

“Anything seemed possible and attitudes were positive. In late 2021, feeling like too much time had passed, or just plain impatient, Krist and Jillian proposed 3rd Secret — combining material recorded in Seattle and on the farm. And this is how we got to this record with Jillian and Krist on the cover,” the band wrote on its website . “Today we’re all making a splash as a ‘supergroup’. 3rd Secret is perhaps a prequel to another release from this super group of musicians. There will not be a 4th Secret, rather, a new name for another round of material from these players and singers. It is about music first and foremost.”

3rd Secret marks the first album Cameron and Thayil released since the tragic passing of their Soundgarden bandmate Chris Cornell in 2017. Watch them perform "I Choose Me" above.