Hawaii State

Hawaii COVID cases see upward trend 5 weeks in a row

By Kaile Hunt
 1 day ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii COVID numbers get released every Wednesday at 9 a.m. by Hawaii Department of Health. Could the state see, yet again, another increase in cases?

For the past five weeks Hawaii has seen a steady increase in 7-day average daily case counts which is causing some Hawaii residents to continue wearing their masks despite the lifted mandate.

Mask mandates are continuing to be lifted in indoor settings and on transportation. Recently the Hawaii Department of Transportation said it will not enforce a mask order at Hawaii’s airports following a federal judge’s veto of mask mandate on planes.

Hawaiian Airlines said face masks are optional for both passengers and employees onboard flights. Airlines such Alaska and United Airlines also announced masks will be optional inside their aircrafts effective immediately.

As of Tuesday April 19, the state of Hawaii has an average positivity rate of 4.9% with a daily average case rate of 164. Meaning for the past month, COVID cases in Hawaii have been increasing despite mask wearing mandates being lifted.

With the gradual increase in numbers, Hawaii still currently has one of the lowest case rates in the country, some say that is thanks to the strict COVID guidelines that stayed in place throughout the delta and omicron surge.

The CDC continues to recommend wearing masks in indoor public transportation settings.

With the steady flock of tourists flying into the islands everyday, it’s safe to assume COVID cases could increase.

Currently Hawaii County has a positivity rate of 4.9% with a daily average case rate of 22. Honolulu County has a positivity rate of 5.6% with a daily average case rate of 122. Kauai County has a positivity rate of 6% with a daily average case rate of 6 and lastly, Maui County has a positivity rate of 3.4% with a daily average case rate of 14.

On Wednesday, April 20, at 9 a.m. the Hawaii Department of Health will release the new COVID numbers for the state and county.

my mind
1d ago

Infections will continue to rise. Remove restrictions… It's expected. No problem as long as Covid patients don't overwhelm our hospitals. It's all good. Covid is not going anywhere so just have to live with it

