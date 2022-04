To my son, you will never be too old to need your mama. The days are already passing us by so quickly. I remember what it felt like the first time I held you in my arms, the weight of my tears and elation overwhelming. Now, I’m holding onto what will soon become memories of those big brown eyes that stare up at me when I sing you lullabies. Of the eruption of your laughter in the middle of the night. These are the moments that make a mama. These are the moments that fill my heart with joy, the moments that I never want to escape us.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 16 DAYS AGO