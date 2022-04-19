Coyote pup found abandoned near Route 44 in Smithfield

A hiker in the woods near Monson required rescue after he plunged 30 feet into an underground water storage tank, Massachusetts police said. The 32-year-old man fell into the tank at about 8 p.m. Monday, March 21, police said on Facebook. Emergency crews spent about three hours rescuing the man,...
MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — Police in Marlborough are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl. Police say Lillian Campbell, 16, is in the company of a 20-year-old man. They traveled out of state and may have been in the New Jersey or Pennsylvania area the evening of Friday, April 15, according to police.
Is it summer yet? Despite a little late April snowfall plaguing parts of Massachusetts, most of us have shifted out of the winter mindset and are ready to welcome the nice sunny spring and summer weather. The nice weather means Massachusetts residents are out in their gardens and yards, getting...
RANDOLPH, Mass. — A Massachusetts police department is working to reunite people with dozens of items allegedly stolen by a person posing as a home health aide or hospice care worker. Anne Rose Fleurant, 36, of Weymouth, was charged with identity fraud, receiving a stolen credit card and improper...
Michael H. Anderson, 23, of 18 York Ave., was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test. Steven C. Ham III, 31, of 78 Pierce St., Apt. 1, was charged Sunday with domestic simple assault or battery, violation of a no contact order and domestic disorderly assault.
You're never too old to learn something new. That is what we always hear, and it must have been the mentality of a 53 year-old Boston woman who decided to finally get her driver's license recently. According to WCVB via the Melrose Police Department, police say the woman recently smashed...
GREENFIELD, Mass. — An SUV became stuck on a Massachusetts bridge closed for repairs after police said the driver went around barricades and crashed at a spot where the road deck had been removed. Greenfield, Massachusetts police responded to the crash scene on the General Pierce Bridge around 7:30...
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — Families are outraged after discovering what they thought was vandalism at a Portsmouth cemetery, only to find out the cemetery's management authorized the alteration of their loved ones' gravesites. Rob White said his mother made the discovery this Easter weekend when some of the items...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A car plunged into the water at Roger Williams Park in Providence on Easter Sunday. Providence police said the Honda was reported stolen in Cranston about half an hour before they were called to the scene at 7 a.m. The car was partially submerged in...
An Illinois man led police on a chase on the Massachusetts Turnpike Wednesday after police approached him sleeping in the back of a stolen vehicle. Massachusetts State Police said they approached Kevin Oldaker, 48, of Poplar Grove, Illinois, around 7:24 a.m. Wednesday at the Charlton Service Plaza while he was sleeping in the car that was reported stolen out of Biddeford, Maine. But when the trooper approached him, Oldaker refused to unlock the doors and said he couldn’t find his keys, police said.
NORTH STONINGTON — A juvenile has died and three people were taken to Westerly Hospital after a boat on Wyassup Lake carrying four people capsized Friday evening. The juvenile received CPR at the scene when it was determined that the victim was not breathing, and was taken by ambulance to Westerly Hospital before being pronounced dead. A second unnamed child and two adults were also involved in the incident, officials said, and were also taken to the hospital for treatment.
MORGAN, Vt. — Two men from Massachusetts drowned in a Vermont lake on Tuesday. Vermont State Police say their bodies were found in Seymour Lake in Morgan, Vt. Tuesday evening. The men were seen going under the water after their canoe overturned around 11:45 a.m. that morning. Police identified...
BRISTOL, Conn. — A Connecticut man is recovering after authorities said he fell onto a horseshoe stake, which impaled his torso. According to WTNH and WVIT, the incident occurred about 12:30 p.m. Monday on Meadowbrook Drive in Bristol. The 54-year-old man was mowing the grass when he stumbled and fell onto the metal bar, the Bristol Fire Department said. The stake sank about 8 inches into his body, officials said.
A 5-year-old girl is in critical condition and her mother was seriously injured after a SUV struck the two outside of a Worcester grocery store on Stafford Street on Monday morning, the Worcester Police Department said. Esther Mensah, owner of Queen Beauty Supply, told WCVB that the mother and daughter...
Normally, when the people of the Massachusetts SouthCoast play, “What was that noise?,” it is some kind of loud bang. Today, though, there were multiple instances of a long, droning, loud horn. The horn began blaring at around 4:30 p.m. and kept going in sustained blasts for four...
Well, this is something that you just don't see every day... or any day for that matter. However, it's something that was seen this morning (Tuesday) in Northampton. A tractor-trailer somehow ended up on a rail trail in the town. The question is... HOW?. This unlikely scenario happened early this...
It took a lot of courage and saving for me to get down on one knee and ask my girlfriend, now fiancé, to marry me. The most nerve-racking part was not whether or not she would say yes, but making sure she got the ring that she wanted and deserved. Now that she wears that ring religiously, I can't imagine her taking it off.
BROCKTON — A state firefighters association has announced that funeral services for Brockton firefighter Matthew Flaherty are taking place Tuesday and Wednesday, after the 35-year-old was killed last week in a motorcycle crash. Flaherty, a former Marine and a 10-year veteran of the Brockton Fire Department, lost his life...
