Coyote pup found abandoned near Route 44 in Smithfield

NORTH STONINGTON — A juvenile has died and three people were taken to Westerly Hospital after a boat on Wyassup Lake carrying four people capsized Friday evening. The juvenile received CPR at the scene when it was determined that the victim was not breathing, and was taken by ambulance to Westerly Hospital before being pronounced dead. A second unnamed child and two adults were also involved in the incident, officials said, and were also taken to the hospital for treatment.

2 DAYS AGO