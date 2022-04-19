ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man Steps In To Help Elderly Resident Beaten And Robbed In Norman Neighborhood

By Hunter McKee
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v9qxO_0fE47waL00

A Norman man is hospitalized after he was beaten and robbed in his own neighborhood.

Richard Relyea tells News 9 he witnessed the incident after helping a friend install a door. He heard a commotion coming from one of the neighbor’s houses and that's when he saw a man lying on the ground.

When he got closer, he noticed there was somebody on top of him punching him in the face.

"Everything seems peaches and sunshine," said Relyea. "But it’s not always the case, even in small cities things happen."

Norman police say it started Friday afternoon when a 14-year-old approached a 78-year-old man asking for money.

"The older male reached for his wallet and pulled out a $20 bill and gave it to the teen," said Sarah Jensen with Norman Police. "At that point, the teen began assaulting the 78-year-old male with brass knuckles."

Police say the teen punched the man in the face several times, until Relyea says he knew he needed to help.

"The next thing I did was yell, is everything okay?" said Relyea. "And as I entered the garage the individual evaded me and took off running."

Relyea then chased the teen for at least three blocks, but he got away. Police then picked up the search.

"They were able to locate that teen," said Jensen. "Once they were able to contact him a short foot pursuit followed, but they were able to get him in custody several blocks over without incident."

The teen was transported to a juvenile detention center. While the man police say he attacked was hospitalized.

Relyea says he’s fortunate he got there before he suffered other injuries.

"We hear of crime all the time, we don’t expect it to hit our neighborhood," said Relyea. "Again, when you’re in a small quiet peaceful neighborhood and something happens it's really important to be there for everybody."

We’re told the victim is recovering and expected to be okay.

Comments / 0

Related
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Victim Identified In SW OKC Homicide

The victim in a Friday homicide in southwest Oklahoma City has been identified Monday morning. Just before 12:40 Friday afternoon, police responding to a shooting in the 2100 block of Southwest 47th Street. They found the victim, identified as Jose Contreras, shot in front of a residence. Contreras was then...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Independent

Parents arrested as police find no evidence supporting story of 3-year-old’s road rage death

The parents of a three-year-old boy who was shot in the head and killed this week have been arrested. Police have said the boy’s mother told law enforcement that her son was killed in a road rage incident, but that they have found no evidence to support this version of events, court records state according to The Dallas Morning News. Jalexus Washington Jr, 3, died on Monday after being shot in the head and taken to Medical Dallas City Hospital. His mother, 26-year-old Lacravionne Washington, 26, brought Jalexus to the hospital at around 10am. His autopsy showed that the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Mail

'Drive to grave site. Torture. Kill and bury. Wipe hands and body suit': Extraordinary 'to do' list of female lifeguard, 18, jailed for 13 years for plotting to kill boyfriend because he'd slept with other women

A teenager who planned to torture and kill a casual fling for sleeping with other women made a meticulous 'to do' list which outlined the steps she would take. Sophie George was 'consumed with revenge' when she filled bags with bleach, duct tape, forensic clothing, bin liners and lighter fuel before arranging to meet Adam Yioses near her Brighton home in October 2019.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Man Arrested After Girlfriend Found Dead On Balcony Nearly 8 Months After Her Disappearance

An Ohio man is under arrest after the body of a woman who disappeared last summer was found on a balcony in suburban Cleveland. Authorities arrested Bennie Washington, 39, for the murder of his girlfriend, Audreona Barnes Saturday, according to Cleveland.com. Police say a housecleaner found Barnes’ body at Washington’s former Warrensville Heights apartment on Thursday, following Washington’s March 11 eviction.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Female Gang Member Allegedly Lured Teens Into Woods and Had Them Killed After They Flashed Gang Signs Online

A New York woman is being accused of inviting a group of teen boys to the woods on Long Island, where they were beaten to death, People reports. The incident unfolded in 2017, when the now-21-year-old woman and alleged MS-13 associate, Leniz Escobar, asked five teens—Alexander Ruiz, Michael Lopez, Justin Llivicura, Jorge Tigre, and Jefferson Villalobos—if they wanted to smoke weed in the woods, WNYW reports. That’s when over a dozen MS-13 gang members allegedly descended upon the boys and started beating and attacking them with machetes, knives, and tree limbs. Four of the teens died.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Mother, 29, was heard begging to be spared during harrowing 999 call made while babysitter stabbed her and her husband to death: Killer, 53, is jailed for 34 years

A man who murdered a husband and wife while their child slept in the next room has been jailed for life. Stanley Elliot, 53, was handed two life sentences for the 'frenzied' stabbing of 'defenceless' Geoffrey Hibbert, 61, and his 29-year-old wife Michelle shortly after they returned home from a night out.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BET

New Jersey Man Gets 375 Years In Prison For ‘House Of Horrors’ Murders Over Facebook Post

A New Jersey man has reportedly been sentenced to 375 years in prison for three murders and three attempted murders stemming from a Facebook comment that made him angry. According to Law and Crime, 31-year-old Jeremy Arrington was sentenced to nearly four centuries in prison on Friday (April 8) by Judge Ronald Wigler over the 2016 fatal stabbings of 8-year-old Aerial Little Whitehurst, her brother Al-Jahon Whitehurst, 11, and the fatal shooting of Syasia McBorroughs, 23. Arrington also stabbed the 29-year-old mother of the two dead children and a twin 13-year-old brother and sister – who all survived the attack.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Fatim Hemraj

One Man Spent 36 Years in Prison for Stealing $50. Another Served 6 Days for Faking a Hate Crime.

On January 29, 2019, then 36-year-old Empire actor Jussie Smollett filed a police report claiming he was the victim of a hate crime. Jussie told responding officers he was walking home from a Subway restaurant at 2 am when two white men wearing black ski masks began hurling racist and homophobic slurs at him. Jussie claimed he was then beaten, doused in bleach, and had a noose placed around his neck by the two assailants as they shouted, “MAGA country!” and fled the scene.
Concord News Journal

“This is going to be fun,” Attorney claims Black elderly woman was taunted, harassed and antagonized before she was brutally arrested by officers causing her to suffer several injuries, lawsuit

Black elderly woman is about to file a lawsuit against the local police department and the responding officers for the incident that happened last fall when she was brutally arrested causing her to suffer several injuries. The law firm representing the victim in this case says she “was taunted, harassed and antagonized by the officers before they brutalized her while placing her under arrest for behavioral manifestations of a mental health disorder.”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Pitchfork

Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five’s Kidd Creole Found Guilty of Manslaughter

Note: This article contains descriptions of violence. Nathaniel Glover, better known as Kidd Creole from Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five, has been found guilty of manslaughter in the first degree by a New York Supreme Court jury. In 2017, he was arrested and indicted after stabbing an unhoused man to death in New York. The victim, 55-year-old John Jolly, was a stranger. Glover is expected to be sentenced on May 4.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police say Texas mother tried to give baby away to strangers on street

A mother in Texas has been arrested after she allegedly tried to give her baby away to strangers on a street.Police say the bizarre incident took place on Sunday morning in Corpus Christi, where witnesses saw Yessenia Cardenas, 25, walking down Comanche Street with her two-week-old baby in her arms, offering her to pedestrians.“The reporting parties told officers that they stopped to speak with Yessenia, and it was at this time that she offered the infant to them,” the Corpus Christi Police Department said in a statement. “The witnesses took possession of the child and immediately called 911.”Thanks to that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy