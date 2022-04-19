Press Release: After Federal Tax Filing Deadline, Norton Calls on Senate to Pass D.C. Statehood Bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today announced that she will introduce a bill that would give the District of Columbia the same number of appointments and nominations to the U.S. Service Academies as states. Currently, each Member of the House and each senator is allocated five positions to each of the military academies, the U.S. Military Academy, the U.S. Naval Academy and the U.S. Air Force Academy, and are allowed to nominate 10 people for each appointment as it becomes vacant as individuals graduate or otherwise leave the relevant academy. Therefore, since D.C. has no senators, D.C. is deprived of 10 appointments to each service academy.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 19 DAYS AGO