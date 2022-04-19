ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Press Release: After Federal Tax Filing Deadline, Norton Calls on Senate to Pass D.C. Statehood Bill

By Press Release
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today, the day after the federal tax filing deadline, called on the Senate to pass her District of Columbia statehood bill. Norton noted that D.C. pays more federal taxes per capita than...

