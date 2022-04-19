ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, PA

Deadline Fast Approaching: Register to Vote

By Staff Report
 1 day ago
1) Submit online by going to register.votespa.com. · Obtain a state or federal voter registration mail application from a candidate, political party and other Federal, State, and municipal offices. You may also request one from the Department of State’s website at www.vote.pa.gov. · Download the voter registration...

