Austin, TX

Austin Energy considers rate increase that would up customer's bills starting in 2023

By Andrea Guzmán
Austonia
Austonia
 3 days ago
Austin Energy has put forward a 48 million base increase following revenue shortfalls last year. If approved, customers could see a 7.6% increase in their bills starting in early 2023. What...

Austonia

Travis County's eye-popping $637,000 median home price makes it the most expensive market in Texas

Home prices in Austin average over $200,000 higher than they did four years ago, according to a realtor.com study.The study found that the median value listing for Travis County homes reached a staggering $637,000 in February 2022, up over $200,000 from February 2018. Austin's median housing prices are now the highest in Texas, a stat that may not come as a surprise for many prospective homebuyers—a separate study in the same time frame found that the average price for a home is 65% higher than it should be when compared to historical listing prices.The study, which comes from researchers at...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Austin, TX
