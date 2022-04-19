ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

BioCrossroads: Life Sciences Capital Jumped in 2021

By Alex Brown
Inside Indiana Business
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBioCrossroads has released its annual Indiana Life Sciences Capital report. The state’s life sciences initiative says Hoosier life sciences companies accessed more than $15 billion in capital last year, a $6 billion increase over 2020. The funding accessed by companies...

www.insideindianabusiness.com

protocol.com

Rivian CEO: You thought the chip shortage was bad?

The ongoing global chip crunch has made consumer electronics tougher to track down. The electric vehicle industry faces a similar conundrum, but instead of semiconductors, companies are staring down a shortage of materials to make batteries. Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe predicted that the supply of EV batteries would become a huge issue in years to come.
NORMAL, IL
Interesting Engineering

The world’s largest battery stores its energy somewhere big, blue, and unexpected

To decarbonize our energy system, we need to use renewable energy sources efficiently. And we also need to find a way to make them reliable, as the world's energy needs cannot wait simply because the sun isn’t shining or the wind isn’t blowing. Due to the intermittency of sources like wind and solar, engineers are working tirelessly to devise new ways of storing energy when available and releasing to the grid when needed. However, we still don't have enough batteries to compensate for global renewable energy slumps.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

NextEra Energy Continues Generating High-Powered Growth

That has the company on track to achieve its 2022 outlook. While it's facing some near-term growth-related uncertainties, it still expects to deliver results toward the upper end of its long-term outlook. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Japan to fund $892 million to help develop low-emission fuels

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s state-backed New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) said on Tuesday it will allocate 114.5 billion yen ($892 million) to help develop new fuels such as synthetic ones that emit lower carbon dioxide (CO2). The financial aid comes as part of the country’s 2...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pymnts

Amazon Launches $1B Robotics, Logistics Fund

Amazon said Thursday (April 21) it is launching a $1 billion venture fund to support customer fulfillment, logistics and supply chain innovation. “As customers increasingly shop online and look for even faster delivery, Amazon continues to invent new ways to raise the bar on customer and employee experience while working with other companies focused on those fields,” the Seattle retail giant said on its website.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Investment#Business Innovation#Biocrossroads#Hoosier Life Sciences
Rolling Stone

Supply and Demand at the Speed of Cannabis

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. Mergers and acquisitions (M&As) are defining the moment in legal cannabis — but bringing a new company into the house doesn’t always mean instant success. As cannabis companies continue to merge and grow, it’s become increasingly important to manage the supply chain.
INDUSTRY
marketplace.org

Faced with growing threats, companies need cyber skills at the top

President Biden called for companies to raise their cyber defenses this week as the risk of attack from Russian hackers increases. Of highest concern is critical infrastructure like communications technology and electricity. But in the digital age, pretty much every industry and company has some sort of vulnerability to cyberattacks, even if they might not know it.
TECHNOLOGY
Sourcing Journal

Target, Walmart Supplier Adopts Time-Based Productivity Benchmarking System

Click here to read the full article. Korea’s SAE-A Trading has deployed Coats Digital’s GSDCost in its 41 global factories to improve manufacturing costs and boost productivity. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalNew Alarm Bells for Raw Materials PricesPolartec President Steve Layton on Lessons Learned from the Pandemic's 'Perfect Storm'Everywhere Apparel Launches Recycled Cotton BlanksBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
freightwaves.com

GTI Transport Solutions acquires container transport provider Foxconn Logistics

Canadian transportation and logistics company GTI Transport Solutions announced Thursday the acquisition of container transport provider Foxconn Logistics. Based in Spring Hill, Tennessee, Foxconn is an asset-light brokerage specializing in container management and drayage at U.S. ports. The company’s drayage network has relationships with rail ramps and container shipping lines as well as access to a network of 30,000 carriers, to facilitate the shipment of ocean, rail and road freight.
SPRING HILL, TN
beckershospitalreview.com

Nonprofit funded by tech billionaire wants to shake up science funding

A new nonprofit, the Good Science Project, is looking to change the way science is funded federally to push the boundaries of knowledge. The nonprofit received seed funding from tech billionaire and CEO of Stripe, Patrick Collinson, who has advocated for a new science of progress. The executive director of...
CHARITIES
CNBC

How I raised $40 million to give rural farmers solar power

Samir grew up in Orlando, Florida, and both his parents are immigrants from East Africa. In 2011, the idea for SunCulture came about after Samir and his co-founder Charles Henry, placed second in a business pitch competition at the NYU Stern School of Business. After this took place, Samir and his partner took $5,000 of their own money to fly to Nairobi, Kenya, and build a pilot product. After a month of testing, the pair realized they were onto something. They borrowed $200,000 from family members, which they put towards development, prototyping and research. By 2017, Samir knew the product was ready to scale, and today, SunCulture has become Africa's largest distributor of solar irrigation pumps while employing more than 350 people.
ORLANDO, FL
foodlogistics.com

Innovative Technology for Waste Management

Waste management and smart cities – two topics which, just a few years ago, weren’t quite as mainstream as now. However, with the rise of conversations on closed-loop systems, food waste and global warming and how to build better spaces and access to healthy food, such as agrihoods, the need for innovation through food waste management is here to stay. For many companies, this presents an immediate business opportunity. There is an art to finding “right-sized” applications that can specifically benefit cities as they transition into becoming “smart.”
ENVIRONMENT
Cheddar News

Apple Focuses on Its Sustainability Efforts

Apple has revealed that the tech giant is working more on going green, reporting the use of more recycled materials than ever before. It's setting sustainability goals, aiming to cut emissions by 75 percent in the next 10 years and eventually ending the use of plastic in packaging.
ENVIRONMENT
InsideClimate News

Inside Clean Energy: US Battery Storage Soared in 2021, Including These Three Monster Projects

Battery storage is quickly moving from the margins to near the center of the U.S. energy system. In 2021, the market added 3,508 megawatts of battery storage capacity, an amount more than double from the prior year, according to a report issued last week by the research firm Wood Mackenzie and the American Clean Power Association, a trade group. The total includes grid-scale storage and smaller storage systems at homes and businesses.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
itechpost.com

Accelerating The Automotive Logistics Market In The US

The automotive industry is in the midst of a significant overhaul. In the next few years, we'll see substantial changes in how cars are manufactured, how they are sold, and how they are driven - or how they drive themselves. The top trends driving this transformation include new technologies and...
ECONOMY

