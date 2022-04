More than 3 million low-income and/or disabled Ohioans rely on government-paid health insurance in the form of Medicaid. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the federal government prevented anyone from being removed from the program, but that could end soon. In July, the federal government could end its COVID-19 emergency declaration. An understaffed and underfunded county-based system would then have to comb through the entire Medicaid population, redetermine everyone's eligibility and remove ineligible people. ...

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO