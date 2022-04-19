Staten Island man punches New Jersey man unconscious, robs him on street

NEW JERSEY (1010 WINS) — A Staten Island man beat a New Jersey man unconscious and then robbed him on the street outside of his vehicle, NJ Advance reported .

According to officials, the incident occurred just before 9 p.m. on Friday in Jersey City in the area of Winfield and Ocean avenues.

Surveillance footage shows the alleged attacker, 35-year-old Tristan Sharpe, punch the 36-year-old victim several times which caused him to fall to the ground. After beating him, Sharpe then went through the victim’s pockets while he was unconscious, the criminal complaint said.

Sharpe then siffed through the victim’s vehicle but it could not be determined if anything was stolen, according to the criminal complaint.

Police found the victim on the ground outside of his vehicle while Sharpe was spotted on camera driving away. He was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.The motive for the assault is unclear.

Sharpe was later arrested Saturday night after his vehicle was located by Jersey City police. Police officers attempted to pull Sharpe over after which he attempted to flee on foot but was detained and arrested, authorities said.

The Staten Island assailant was charged with robbery, aggravated assault and burglary.