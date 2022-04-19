ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheriff: Baby dies of alcohol poisoning, parents arrested

By Joseph Leonard
 1 day ago
DALLAS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia authorities say a mother and father have been arrested on murder charges after their 4-week-old baby died of alcohol poisoning.

The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said 24-year-old Sydnei Dunn and 25-year-old Marquis Colvin were arrested on April 14 — the day the infant died.

Officials say Dunn initially reported the baby had gotten alcohol poisoning from her during breastfeeding. Authorities say she later said Colvin had spiked the baby’s bottle with alcohol.

Dunn and Colvin are being held on charges of malice murder, second-degree murder, first-degree cruelty to children and reckless conduct. Both are being held without bond. It’s unknown if either has an attorney.

