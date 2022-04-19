ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shasta County, CA

Shasta County officials endorse Win-River casino relocation to I-5. Here's how they voted

By Damon Arthur, Redding Record Searchlight
Three years after formally opposing the Redding Rancheria's plans to move the Win-River Resort & Casino closer to Interstate 5, the Shasta County Board of Supervisors reversed course Tuesday and voted to support the project.

Rancheria CEO Tracy Edwards said after the board's vote the tribe will continue to work with county officials to address their concerns over moving the casino and resort to the "Strawberry Fields" just south of Redding in the Churn Creek Bottom.

"I just am really pleased that we're going to be able to sit down and work through all the issues with the county. We've been willing to all along," Edwards said. "The tribe is absolutely committed to making this project good for the community."

The board voted 3 to 2 to rescind its opposition and to support the move, with supervisors Les Baugh and Mary Rickert dissenting.

When the county wrote to the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs in June 2019, it noted the resort's environmental effects on the Sacramento River.

The letter said a larger facility would create more work for law enforcement and increase vehicle traffic in the area. County officials have also said they want to ensure the tribe pays the necessary taxes and fees to offset those impacts.

The city of Redding also has come out against moving the casino resort from its location off Highway 273 south of Redding.

The Rancheria wants to build a gaming facility that would include a casino, a 250-room hotel, an event and convention center and parking areas.

Edwards said the Rancheria will address in an environmental analysis all of the concerns brought up by the city, county and residents living in the area.

The ultimate decision about whether the Rancheria goes forward with its plans rests with the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

"The Shasta County Board of Supervisors never had the ability to stop the project. It just was very important to us that they wanted to work with us. The casino's going to happen. And we were going to have to sit down anyway with the county and talk about all these mitigation issues," Edwards said.

Steve Williams, who represents Shasta County Residents for Positive Community Development, made a presentation to the board opposing the casino relocating to Churn Creek Bottom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RWWff_0fE46JZ900

He said after the meeting that he was disappointed in the board's decision Tuesday. He said there was no new information presented Tuesday that warranted the board changing its decision.

"There's nothing about what the tribe has put forth at this point that's any different than what they presented in 2019," Williams said. "I'm a fifth-generation Shasta County resident, and it's not a not-in-my-backyard issue. It is a not-in-our-frontyard issue as a community," he said.

Dan Frost, who also spoke against the project, told supervisors Churn Creek Bottom "was the worst place in the county for a massive casino project."

Damon Arthur is the Record Searchlight's resources and environment reporter.

