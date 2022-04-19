ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

April storm plunges Adirondacks back into mid-winter

WCAX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe important work to prepare Lake Champlain for summer. Judge approves $34M settlement over PFOA contamination...

www.wcax.com

WKBW-TV

Winter Storm Warning for Parts of WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Winter Storm Warning has been issued from tonight at 5pm until 5am Monday for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties. Heavy snow and wind gusts up to 35 mph will make travel difficult to dangerous with low visibility and slippery roads. Deep snow with blowing and drifting snow will also make travel difficult to dangerous. Greatest snow accumulations will be along the Chautauqua and Wyoming County Ridges as well as the Boston Hills. The Buffalo Metro area and areas inland and away from hills and ridges will see less snow accumulation. This is especially the case close to the Lake Erie shoreline.
BUFFALO, NY
WSAW

First Alert Weather: Chilly Sunday, potential winter storm by mid-week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The calendar says it is the second Sunday of Spring but we have taken a step back to late winter in North Central Wisconsin. Sunshine will be common for Sunday but rather chilly, as well as breezy. Afternoon readings topping out in the mid 20s north, upper 20s central, and low 30s to the south.
WISCONSIN STATE
WJON

Strong Mid Week Storm is Possible in Minnesota

UNDATED -- A strong system is expected to impact the Upper Midwest by midweek. Heavy precipitation and mixed precipitation are expected. WHAT WE KNOW: Shovelable and plowable snow is possible for portions of northern Minnesota. Significant ice accumulation from freezing rain is also possible. WHAT WE DON'T KNOW: When and...
MINNESOTA STATE
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 22:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Southern Erie WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Southern Erie county. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
Power 93.7 WBLK

A New York State Hunting Season May Be Eliminated

There is a Bill that has been presented in New York State that, if made in to law, would eliminate a controversial hunting season. Last year, there was an additional week of hunting added in New York State. Deer hunters were allowed back in to the woods for an extra week in December. There were many critics who spoke up initially about the season saying that it would infringe on the opening of snowmobile trails around the area. In addition, there were some who felt the added week of hunting also impeded on their hikes and walks in the woods and could disrupt what would otherwise be a peaceful holiday.
POLITICS
WCAX

Hiking cat hopes to make Adirondack ‘46er’ history

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WCAX) - In the Adirondacks, hikers vie for the coveted “46er” title. It means they’ve hiked all the 46 peaks in the Adirondack Park. Kelly O’Brien found a hiking pair that could make an unusual bit of history if they complete it. When...
LAKE PLACID, NY
VTDigger

State of Vermont announces sale of surplus tires to the public

STATE OF VERMONT ANNOUNCES SALE OF SURPLUS TIRES TO THE PUBLIC. Waterbury, Vt. - The Department of Buildings and General Services Surplus Property program will be offering more than 800 nearly new tires for sale to the public while supplies last, through May 7, 2022. Tires can be seen by...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Keeping backyard burns under control

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Backyard burns and other permitted fires are legal in Vermont, but there are important safety precautions people should take. Mid to late spring is considered the peak fire season in Vermont, with 75% of all fires typically occurring in April and May. As part of Burning Awareness Week, officials are spreading the message of how to keep your open burn under control.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Nearby skier helps snowboarder following nearly fatal fall

This Earth Day, you can pick up an energy-saving kit from Efficiency Vermont. Looking into Vermont conservation efforts this Earth Day. Friday is Earth Day, and there have been some wins in Vermont’s efforts to take care of critical and endangered animals. New Army Mountain Warfare School to open...
BURLINGTON, VT
Hot 99.1

WATCH: Bear Comes Right Up On the Porch of Upstate NY Home

Talk about a close encounter, this video comes from Worcester, NY - a town in Otsego county about an hour west of Albany. It was snowing pretty hard on Monday night. Although bears live outside, maybe this one wanted to come in and get warm. He almost did. The giant black bear made its way onto the porch of a home during last night's snow storm, coming right up to the sliding glass doors.
WORCESTER, NY
WCAX

Efficiency Vermont giving out energy-saving kits

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This Earth Day, you can pick up an energy-saving kit from Efficiency Vermont. The kits contain easy-to-install energy saving measures, including 10 LED bulbs, 1 low-flow shower head, two faucet aerators, and either another smart bulb or wildflower seed packets. Vermont customers outside of Burlington can...
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

CDC rates 2 Vermont counties as having ‘high’ levels of Covid-19

The designation means that federal health officials recommend residents in Washington and Bennington counties take broad, community-wide precautions such as masking and social distancing. Seven other Vermont counties had “medium” levels of Covid, the CDC said. Read the story on VTDigger here: CDC rates 2 Vermont counties as having ‘high’ levels of Covid-19.
VERMONT STATE
WKRN News 2

Cool weekend, warmer temperatures and storms return mid-week

Cool and windy today with plenty of sunshine. Highs will warm only into the mid-50s and winds gust out of the northwest up to 30-35 mph. The winds back down tomorrow morning and a widespread frost is expected with a hard freeze possible on the Plateau as low temperatures dip into the low 30s and […]
ENVIRONMENT
WCAX

Vt. youth/novice turkey hunting season opens Saturday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday marks the start of youth and novice turkey weekend in Vermont. Vermont Fish & Wildlife officials say it’s a good opportunity for young hunters to connect with their peers. “These hunters are interacting with their environment, they are participating in the ecology of the...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Stowe Aviation no longer part of Stowe-Morrisville Airport

MORRISTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - After nearly 40 years of operations at the Morrisville-Stowe airport an operator’s lease has ended leaving pilots to wonder what’s next. While flights can still fly into the airport, the loss of the fixed-base operator (FBO), Stowe Aviation leaves no existing mechanics and no fuel for visiting pilots.
STOWE, VT

