Perez: Scriptures support belief in Christ's real-life resurrection

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

In response to the many Christian views on Jesus’ resurrection, I would like to point out that if you believe the Bible is the true word of God, but don’t believe Jesus literally was raised from the dead, then you really don’t believe God’s word.

For there are a number of Scriptures that tell us that God raised Jesus from the dead.

Galatians 1:1, Romans 10:9, I Corinthians 6:14 are some examples. I Corinthians 15:12-17 tells us that if Christ is not risen, then our preaching is empty and your faith is also empty.

Why did Jesus rise from the dead? He died on the cross for our sins and rose from the dead so that we could be with Him in heaven some day. Romans 5:8-9 says, “But God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us.”

Much more then, having now been justified by His blood, we shall be saved from wrath through Him.” We also have the gospel, (definition in I Corinthians 15:1-4). The gospel is the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Romans 6:3-8 tells us how the gospel works and how we are united with Christ through baptism.

Baptism is for the forgiveness of sins (Acts 2:38 and Acts 22:16) and is a reenactment of the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus as describes in Romans 6:3-8. Study the Bible and decide for yourself if you believe what the Bible says about the resurrection or not.

The Daily Telegram

The Light Within: Experience a more satisfying life by letting Christ into our minds

That little word "let" is important in our lives. We can allow — or let — into our thinking much of which we choose. Why not, then, take Paul's advice: "Let this mind be in you, which was also in Christ Jesus" (Philippians 2:5). And "… greater is he that is in you, than he that is in the world" (I John 4:4). In other words, I believe when we let the mind of the ever-present Christ be in us, which is more powerful than any worldly suggestion, we can experience more of everything that God has for us: peace, love, health, patience, among other God-provided qualities.
Point Pleasant Register

Search the Scriptures: Doers of the Word

The Biblical book of James is a very blunt, practical book of Christian doctrine. Consider for instance, the following passage from the first chapter: "But be doers of the word, and not hearers only, deceiving yourselves. For if anyone is a hearer of the word and not a doer, he is like a man who looks intently at his natural face in a mirror. For he looks at himself and goes away and at once forgets what he was like. But the one who looks into the perfect law, the law of liberty, and perseveres, being no hearer who forgets but a doer who acts, he will be blessed in his doing. (James 1:22-25; ESV)"
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

