City of Midland announces two public hearings on redistricting

Still considered a newbie here in West Texas, having only been here 20 months, I'm enjoying learning about the history of this region known as the Permian Basin. Like how the names of the towns around here came to be once it was discovered that oil was in abundance here, and this was worth setting up establishments around it, creating the places we all now call our homes. It's my understanding, based on lore, that Midland was originally named "Midway" because it is the halfway point between Dallas and El Paso. But once someone figured out there was already a "Midway, Texas,"-it was renamed "Midland." Some of the previous slogans for the city included "Midland-In The Middle Of Somewhere," "The Sky's The Limit," and "Midland: Oil, Livestock, and Financial Center of the Permian Basin." The current slogan is "Feel The Energy," based on the products produced in the region.

