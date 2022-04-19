ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

City of Midland announces two public hearings on redistricting

By Micah Allen
cbs7.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The City of Midland will hold two Public Hearings on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 10 AM and 6 PM in the City Council Chambers....

www.cbs7.com

Comments / 0

Related
Austonia

Texas THC: What you can legally get in Austin this 4/20

Happy 4/20 Austin, can you smell the devil's lettuce in the air? This city is home to some famous stoners—Willie Nelson loves marijuana so much he has his own blend—and possession of small amounts has been essentially decriminalized by the Austin Police Department since 2020. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Willie's Reserve (@williesreserveofficial) Americans overwhelmingly support legalization in some form—91% according to the Pew Research Center—and marijuana is partially legal in 37 states. Texas’ relationship with cannabis is...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Midland, TX
Government
City
Midland, TX
CBS DFW

Texas DPS institutes waistline requirements for officers

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Even as US waistlines have been expanding for years, Texas DPS Troopers have new incentives to stay trim: they could lose pay, promotions - even their jobs."It's the physical portion and the appearance portion," said Richard Jankovsky, President of the DPS Officers Association, of the agency's "Health, Physical Fitness and Command Presence Policy."  "And I believe that the belly measurement portion is about vanity."Jankovsky says the association is fully supportive of fitness standards. But now in addition to passing physical fitness tests twice a year, DPS troopers' waistlines must also measure up. For men, waists larger...
TEXAS STATE
FMX 94.5

Would You Fail This Texas City Pronunciation Test?

If you don't live in a major city in Texas, then you're used to people not even knowing your hometown exists. What's even worse is when they pretend to know the town or city you're talking about but they obviously don't based on how terribly they butcher the name. Surprisingly,...
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#City Hall#Kosa#The City Council Chambers#Redistricting Plan
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Abandoned Mansion 2 Hours From Midland Odessa Is Known As The White House!

I have driven by this house when in Abilene,Texas. Maybe that's why this VIDEO was recommended to me in my feed. If you ever head to Abilene State Park, more than likely you might pass this abandoned house heading to the park on Buffalo Gap Road. The house looks abandoned but has had different owners throughout the years. It is behind a gate but is clearly visible from the street. But, thanks to this awesome video from the YouTube channel, Exploring With Project Bad, we are able to tour the house.
ABILENE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ABC Big 2 News

First responders fighting blaze in Midland County

MIDLAND, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — First responders are responding to a fire near Interstate 20, near FM 1788. The city of Midland has confirmed the fire is at the Vikings Pools business. In Midland County several agencies are responding to help fight the fire, including Odessa Fire Rescue, Midland Fire Department, Midland County first responders, Greenwood […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland City Slogans-Should There Be A New One And What Would It Be?

Still considered a newbie here in West Texas, having only been here 20 months, I'm enjoying learning about the history of this region known as the Permian Basin. Like how the names of the towns around here came to be once it was discovered that oil was in abundance here, and this was worth setting up establishments around it, creating the places we all now call our homes. It's my understanding, based on lore, that Midland was originally named "Midway" because it is the halfway point between Dallas and El Paso. But once someone figured out there was already a "Midway, Texas,"-it was renamed "Midland." Some of the previous slogans for the city included "Midland-In The Middle Of Somewhere," "The Sky's The Limit," and "Midland: Oil, Livestock, and Financial Center of the Permian Basin." The current slogan is "Feel The Energy," based on the products produced in the region.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Odessa crews repair water line at Parks Bell

ODESSA, Texas — UPDATE: Crews finished repairing the water line around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night. The city says water usage can continue as normal. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ The City of Odessa is warning the public that a contractor with TxDOT has struck an 18 inch water main that supplies Parks Bell.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

What you need to know before the May 7 Election

TEXAS, USA — Election Day is May 7 and there's a lot of important of information to know before the big day. In Midland, voters will decide on two Constitutional Amendments. "This is a Special Constitutional Amendments. There's two of them, the legislation didn't get them on the November ballot so we had to have a special election," said Carolyn Graves, Midland County Elections Administrator.
MIDLAND, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy