Girls lacrosse: Van Nice leads No. 11 Rumson-Fair Haven past No. 20 Manasquan

There’s something to be said for a program player - the kid who busts his butt and is dedicated to the team but ultimately has to wait his turn. Mason Dorsey didn’t see a whole lot of action last season, going just 1-for-5 at the plate with an RBI and a run scored. He did some punch-running, too. But remaining true to himself and the St. Augustine program, the senior continued to work and earned a starting job this spring.

WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO