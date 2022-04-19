Girls lacrosse: Van Nice leads No. 11 Rumson-Fair Haven past No. 20 Manasquan
Junior Elliot Van Nice scored with about 1:40 left to help lead Rumson-Fair Haven, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 9-8 win over No....www.nj.com
Junior Elliot Van Nice scored with about 1:40 left to help lead Rumson-Fair Haven, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 9-8 win over No....www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0