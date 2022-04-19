ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Phyllis Barr Irvin

Daily Independent
Phyllis Barr Irvin, 95, passed away on April 14, 2022 in Mesa, Arizona. She was born on October 25,1926 in Chicago, Illinois to Miriam and George Barr. She led a long life as a loving mother, gifted artist/painter, outdoor and fitness enthusiast and follower of Jesus.

She was preceded in death by her son George Jay Irvin and best friend Carl Shepherd. She is survived by her two daughters Jill McLaughlin and Janet Mills, 5 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held in Colorado at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Forefront Experience.

