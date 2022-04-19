Illinois Senator Durbin speaks about federal funding

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — New federal funding will go towards some major improvements in the stateline.

The funding was secured in the “Fiscal Year 2022 Omnibus Appropriations” bill. Senator Dick Durbin made a stop at Bradley University in Peoria Tuesday. Nearly $1 million will go to the school to held address the nursing shortage.

Some of the stateline investments include $5 million to the Rockford Airport Authority to construct an aircraft parking apron for increased international air cargo traffic.

Another $755,000 will go the YMCA of Rock River Valley for their “Youth Equity Center.”

Some state investments include equipment and technology upgrades to the Illinois State Police, facilities and equipment upgrades for drug and alcohol rehab centers and Illinois’ electric bus and charging infrastructure program.

