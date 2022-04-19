ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 workout trends to keep you on track

By Hollie Lewis
 3 days ago

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Regular physical activity is one of the most important things you can do for your health.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), everyone can experience the health benefits of physical activity regardless of age, abilities, ethnicity, shape and size. Some benefits of physical activity include: brain health, weight management, bone and muscle strength, and increase your chances of living longer.

The CDC says that each week adults need 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity and 2 days of muscle-strengthening activity. It could be 30 minutes a day, 5 days a week. You can spread your activity out during the week and break it up into smaller chunks of time.

This is a list of current workout trends that can help in reaching physical activity goals.

  1. Audio workouts — For those who want to take heading back to the gym slower and continue to socially distance, audio workouts can be a great solution. These workouts offer instruction without visual cues. They are perfect for solo exercises like running, elliptical training and cycling. Technology today has made it more convenient to access streaming content whenever and wherever. Typically audio workouts are developed by certified coaches and trainers.
2. Mini workouts — These can be excellent for those who don’t have 45 minutes to dedicate to a workout. This enables them to squeeze in an effectively quick workout throughout the day. Mini workouts benefit both time-sensitive people as well as those who simply don’t have the desire to commit to an extensive workout. Whether it’s strength training with free weights or a ten-minute bodyweight training program, a mini-workout is simple and short. They could be five or ten minutes long and can be spread out throughout the day.

3. Holistic workouts — These workouts can promote not only a healthy body, but also mind. Its focus moves away from body size and toward overall health and wellness. Holistic fitness balances cardio and mindful exercises like mediation. According to the CDC, there is general agreement that at minimum, well-being includes the presence of positive emotions and moods like contentment and happiness, the absence of negative emotions like depression and anxiety, satisfaction with life, fulfillment and positive functioning. In simple terms, well-being can be described as judging life positively and feeling good. For public health purposes, physical well-being is also viewed as critical to overall well-being.

Read more here Well-Being Concepts | HRQOL | CDC

4. Fun workouts — People who struggle to maintain a consistent exercise routine often view working out as unenjoyable or not worth the effort. However, moving in ways that make you feel good is what 2022 is all about. Golfing, hula hooping, running, trapeze classes, virtual workouts — the sky is the limit to how much fun you can have while getting a good workout.

5. Virtual workouts — Virtual exercise uses technology to combine workouts and virtual reality. It gives you the feeling of being in a class with an instructor from anywhere. This blend of exercise with technology offers a wide range of fitness studios and workouts to choose from such as high-energy sessions like aerobics, spin, and body pump to lighter core strengthening exercises like yoga. Viewers can experience a genuine workout with a specialized instructor, at any time of the day they want, in the plan of their choosing.

