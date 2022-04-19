ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

Dothan City Schools urges parents to monitor their children’s social media

By Aaron Dixon
wdhn.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — WDHN saw the threat on social media after a student posted on Snapchat saying he was going to bring a gun to Beverlye Intermediate School on Tuesday. Dothan Police say it was a very vague post and police are continuing to investigate the post....

www.wdhn.com

Comments / 1

WSFA

UPDATE: Juvenile arrested in threat against Dothan Preparatory Academy

UPDATE (4:45am MONDAY): An arrest has been made after a threat was made against Dothan Preparatory Academy on social media. Dothan Police say they launched an investigation after the posts were made on Sunday, April 17th, 2022. The source of the threat was identified as coming from a social media...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Bond reduced by 90% for Dothan murder suspect

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan man who is accused of murdering his daughter and burying her body in Ozark has his bond reduced by 90%. Orlando Williams previously had a bond of $1.5 million. His bond is now $150,000. Orlando Williams was arrested in February after skeletal remains...
DOTHAN, AL
92.9 WTUG

Where Was This Taken? Guess The Alabama City!

This may be the oddest picture I've ever seen taken in Alabama. HOW was this even possible?. As I was scrolling through Facebook, I came across this post of what I can guess are two parents who are transporting a swing set. The only thing is, this huge swingset was being transported ON TOP of a 4-door compact car. Talk about dedication.
ALABAMA STATE
Portsmouth Times

Parents can help kids struggling with social media

Social media is a big part of young people’s lives. Psychology Today reports that social media use is now the most common activity children and teenagers engage in, with the majority of users accessing social media platforms several times each day through their personal cell phones. Social media has...
KIDS
Mid-Hudson News Network

Teen facing felony charges after social media threats against schools

POUGHKEEPSIE – As police were announcing charges against an 11-year-old Poughkeepsie girl for making a social media threat to “Shoot up schools”, a 15-year-old girl was using social media to make threats against Poughkeepsie Middle and High Schools. The teenager is facing felony charges for her actions.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
studyfinds.org

Mom and dad’s social media habits reveal their parenting style

ORLANDO, Fla. — Does a parent’s posting habits on Facebook really change the way they interact with their kids? A new study finds parents who tend to post tons of pictures of their children on social media often have a more friend-like parenting style in general. A team from the University of Central Florida says they prefer to be more of a buddy to their children instead of an authority figure. In many cases, these parents also allow their kids to start using social media at an earlier age.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Cheddar News

Better Social Media Parental Controls May Not Be Enough to Protect Kids

After scrutiny over the negative impact on the mental health of children, social media apps have begun adding stricter limitations to parental controls. Jim Steyer, CEO of Common Sense Media, a nonprofit organization focusing on recommendations for entertainment platforms, joined Cheddar News to talk about the changes, why they might not be enough, and what parents can do to help. "It's almost that the companies — whether they're Snapchat, Instagram, YouTube, or whatever — have to start the process from the beginning of designing the product," he said. "They have to be much more clear about age verification so that a 12-year-old and 11-year-old can't get on there." Steyer also pushed for federal legislation to reign in the issue.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
wdhn.com

The future of Dothan’s abandoned Town Terrace Inn Motel

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — With recent fires blazing through the abandoned Town Terrace Inn, many people have wondered, what is the future of the motel in downtown Dothan?. Plans for the revitalization of the abandoned Town Terrace Inn Motel on North Oates Street are currently underway, but due to the past two fires that have blazed through parts of the structure, the groundbreaking for that project has been delayed.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Parent speaks out against safety at Dothan Preparatory Academy

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A student was arrested and charged with making terrorist threats after Dothan Police said the student made a threat that he would bring a gun to school. This threat along with others made in recent weeks has caused concern among Dothan Preparatory Academy parents. “Mommy,...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Why ‘4/20’ is associated with marijuana

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — April 20 and marijuana? What exactly is the connection. There have been many theories, such as 4/20 being the signal code police use when responding to a call involving people smoking marijuana or that there are 420 cannabinoids produced in the cannabis plant. After a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Motherly

It’s science: How you use social media may be associated with your parenting style

It’s a simple fact that social media has its benefits—whether you’re updating faraway friends and family on your toddler’s latest antics, connecting with your favorite mom group about a park playdate or checking what flavors that cute donut shop in the city has on tap this weekend. It can be a powerful tool for connection and community, but it’s not without its privacy risks.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Romesentinel.com

Agency urges parents to discuss opioid dangers with children

UTICA — With the recent news story of seven West Point Academy cadets who overdosed on cocaine laced with fentanyl during spring break, the Center for Family Life and Recovery is urging parents to educate themselves and their children on the rising risks of opioid use, particularly drugs laced with fentanyl.
UTICA, NY
wdhn.com

15 Dothan officers take the next step in their police training

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The police academies in Selma and Montgomery are scheduled to have their graduations soon and in those graduating classes are seven Dothan police officers who will become certified. The application deadline to be a Dothan Police Officer ended last Friday, and they have brought in...
DOTHAN, AL
WSFA

Montgomery probate office now processing passport applications

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Probate office is offering a new service. It’s partnering directly with the U.S. Department of State to assist customers with processing passport applications. Residents can now apply for a U.S. passport at the probate court east office, located at 5449 Atlanta Highway, the...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan High School students finish first responder training

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan High School students got the opportunity to learn from first responders. Over the last two days, students learned how to handle active shooter drills, first aid, and CPR training. The two-day event was held at the Wiregrass Public Safety Training Center. It was designed...
DOTHAN, AL

Community Policy