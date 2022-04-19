Illinois announces crackdown on illegal parking near 2 state parks

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Visitors to two state parks in LaSalle County are being urged to park legally — or face costly consequences.

The problem is that people visiting Starved Rock and Matthiessen state parks have been parking illegally along sections of Routes 178 and 71, even though these areas are marked "no parking" and as tow zones.

It's become such a big problem, the state is increasing enforcement.

The fine for parking in one of those zones is $164, while the fee for vehicles that are towed is around $300.

More signs are planned for the areas, in hopes they will convince drivers to find legal places to park.