Last night’s game between the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays saw two key players, one from each side, have to exit the game early due to being hit by a pitch. Trevor Story was hit on the helmet by a 93-mph fastball from Jose Berrios and George Springer was drilled in the forearm in the top of the sixth, forcing him to exit the ballgame.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO