BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Get up and get moving at Wellfest. If there’s a workout class you’ve been wanting to try, this is a great opportunity to do just that. Wellfest is one full day of workout classes including yoga, Orangetheory fitness, run club, kickboxing, cycle and more. Lululemon ambassador and Texas A&M Fitness Director Anna Taggart says this event, which will be led by local fitness instructors, is focused on bringing the community together through movement and wellness. The event is open to everyone, no matter where they are in their fitness journey, according to Taggart.

BRYAN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO