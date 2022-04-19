ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cary, IL

Woman flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being heavily trapped in crash in Cary

By Woo-Sung Shim
 1 day ago
A 61-year-old woman was flown to the hospital after she suffered life-threatening injuries and had to be extricated from her vehicle following a two-vehicle crash in Cary Tuesday morning. The Cary Fire Protection District and Cary Police Department responded at 11:44 a.m. Tuesday to East Main Street and Second Street in...

