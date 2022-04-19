ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

New York Beauty and Barber Academy provides free haircuts in the Southern Tier

By Sharif D. King
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=011jb1_0fE4092O00

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One local beautician school gives back to the community. New york barber beauty and beauty academy provides free haircuts to train future stylists and help those in need.

The new york barber and beauty academy has been set up in downtown Elmira since 2016, helping students develop trade and provide a service to the community.

“The more they can have practice before they graduate and go out into the real world, the better off they will be. It’s more of an experience,” said Tony Sorci, Instructor, New York Beauty, and Barber.

The institution assists residents in maintaining their looks and remaining ready for any occasion.

“Usually midway through their curriculum, we’ll start offering services to the public,” said Sorci.

A free haircut can go a long way for those who can’t afford it.

“Some people have court dates or have a large family. That can be costly if you go into a barbershop. We try to support folks that can’t get to the barbershop frequently or if their schedules don’t match up. They can come in here and get a free haircut and really help our barber students’ progress,” said Sorci.

“Being able to help people for the sake of helping people. Yeah, we’re doing this for a career to get paid, but there’s a certain amount of heart in it that you really don’t get access to in any other career,” said Cameron Bockus.

Students who attend this academy say they enjoy the feeling that comes with boosting a resident’s confidence.

“Seeing somebody walk in and then walk out differently. They walk out like a different person, more confident. You don’t know what they’re going to do that day. You know they’re going to crush it. And that’s because you had a hand in that.” said Bockus.

The New York Beauty and Barber school taking pride in one’s look advance us all as a community.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WETM 18 News

Welfare check leads to drug arrest in Big Flats

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — On March 23, members from the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Country Inns and Suites in Big Flats for a welfare check. Upon arrival, deputies discovered 34-year-old Matthew T. Spallone, of Elmira, inside the hotel, sparking the investigation. According to police, deputies learned that Spallone was wanted out […]
BIG FLATS, NY
Daily Local News

This West Chester barber makes haircuts for kids fun

WEST CHESTER — Your toddler’s hair is getting a bit long, and you want to make that first haircut an experience to remember. Thankfully, there is a place in the borough that caters to just what you seek: Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids at 323 East Gay Street.
WEST CHESTER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elmira, NY
Lifestyle
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
Elmira, NY
Sports
City
Elmira, NY
The Lima News

Beauty academy shares fashion

LIMA — The Ohio State Beauty Academy presented Centaur of Attention, their spring talent showcase at the University of Northwestern Ohio Event Center. Thirty-eight stylists and their models participated in an avant garde fashion show. Vice President of Operations and Development at the Ohio State Beauty Academy Jillian Jarvis...
LIMA, OH
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Southern Tier Heart Walk returns in person for 2022

The 2022 Southern Tier Heart Walk is back and it has some changes coming to it. The walk will take place in person Sunday, April 10th at Otsiningo Park, beginning at 8 a.m. The last two years were held virtually. Walkers can walk any time between 8 a.m. and 11...
BINGHAMTON, NY
WKBW-TV

"Super Flea" returns after 8 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two words - found in both Instagram and Facebook posted from popular vintage clothing store Queen City Vintage on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo describe the excitement over the return of the "Super Flea" market. A local business sponsorship and a little elbow grease is all...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haircuts#Hairdo#Barber Academy
WVNS

Local middle school plans inaugural craft and vendor show

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The inaugural craft and vendor show is set for May at Beckley Stratton Middle School. The show benefits all programs at the school including athletics, band, and choir. Amy Shumate is a teacher at Beckley Stratton Middle. She said this is a great way to involve the community in fundraising for […]
BECKLEY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hair Care
WETM 18 News

Elmira Police asking for help to ID Dollar General thieves

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Police are asking for help in identifying two separate larcenies that occurred at the Dollar General at College Ave. and W. Second St. Police say that both subjects stole an undisclosed amount of merchandise on Sunday, April 10, 2022. EPD is asking anybody that knows the identity of either person […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Hershey bringing back fan-favorite Reese’s candy

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Hershey Company is bringing back a fan-favorite Reese’s candy, but only for a limited time. In honor of National Lover’s Day on April 23, Hershey is bringing back the Reese’s Peanut Butter Lovers Cups and Reese’s Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups. Reese’s Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups have “double the peanut butter flavor” […]
HERSHEY, PA
WETM 18 News

Governor Hochul provides Monday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress in combating COVID-19 on Monday. “The vaccine and booster are our best tools to protect ourselves from COVID-19 and keep the numbers down,” Governor Hochul said. “As the two new and highly contagious variants continue to circulate, make sure you are getting tested and if you test positive please […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

The Twin Tiers prepares for upcoming snowstorm

SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WETM) – Even though we are almost a month into the Spring season, winter-like weather is still not done playing games with the Twin Tiers. Later Monday night, a nor’easter just to the east of New York State will bring wet snow showers to the Twin Tiers until Tuesday morning. Higher accumulations […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Woman opens emergency exit, inflates slide on plane at Buffalo Niagara International Airport

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to NFTA officials, a 24-year-old woman from Sacramento, Calif. was arrested at Buffalo Niagara International Airport Tuesday night after what is being described as “unruly behavior.” The pilot was reportedly preparing to take off, but because of the disorderly passenger, had to return to the gate when the incident occurred.  […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Famous Plane From Buffalo,NY Found In Siberian Lake

A World War 2 era plane that was built in Buffalo is back in the 716 after being pulled from a Siberian Lake. It never ceases to amaze me how incredible the history of Buffalo and Western New York is. Winning the war took an entire nation and, more specifically, the hard work of Americans at home and here in Buffalo. The Bell p-39 has a legendary history in the United States and WW2 and it is a MUST see at The Niagara Aerospace Museum!
BUFFALO, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
833K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy