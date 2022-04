What Meshal is going through right now — “now” being the holy month of Ramadan, with its ban on eating while the sun is up — is not easy. But it has its consolations. “The first thing I eat, after the sun sets, is dates,” he says. “Three dates. At the end of a fasting day, there’s nothing more delicious than a nice sweet Al Madina date. I brought two kilos of dates over from Saudi Arabia to make sure I had them.” Why dates, before you have your main meal of the day? “That’s what the prophet, peace be upon him, recommended. People love especially Madina dates. He ate them. Their sweet taste brings your energy back.”

