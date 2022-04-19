Juvenile arrested at Legacy High School in Kennewick with a loaded firearm in his backpack

KENNEWICK, Wash. — In the days after a shooting that injured one person at a busy intersection in Kennewick, police investigators learned that a 16-year-old who was involved carried a loaded firearm in his backpack while attending Legacy High School.

Detectives have been looking into the March 15 shooting at the intersection of W 27th Ave and S Rainier St since it occurred. Lt. Jason Kiel of the Kennewick Police Department says investigators subsequently uncovered some concerning information about one of the teenage boys involved in the incident.

That led them to develop probable cause to search his belongings as they believed he may be in possession of a weapon at school. Local law enforcement says they had reason to believe the juvenile suspect was a felon in possession of a firearm based on prior incidents.

Authorities arrived at the high school around 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19 to make contact with the suspect.

Detectives contacted faculty at Legacy High School and brought him into custody without incident in an office out of sight from other students. When searching through his backpack, Kennewick police officers allegedly recovered a loaded, stolen gun in the backpack that he was in possession of during the arrest.

However, police detectives are unsure of what role the teenage boy had in the prior shooting. They will continue to investigate the altercation to uncover full details about what took place that evening.

Nonetheless, the 16-year-old was booked into the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Detention Center for three separate charges: Unlawful possession of a firearm to the second degree, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a firearm on school property.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are publically revealed.

