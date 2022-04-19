ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Juvenile arrested at Legacy High School in Kennewick with a loaded firearm in his backpack

By Dylan Carter
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W7AOA_0fE3zfwC00

KENNEWICK, Wash. — In the days after a shooting that injured one person at a busy intersection in Kennewick, police investigators learned that a 16-year-old who was involved carried a loaded firearm in his backpack while attending Legacy High School.

Detectives have been looking into the March 15 shooting at the intersection of W 27th Ave and S Rainier St since it occurred. Lt. Jason Kiel of the Kennewick Police Department says investigators subsequently uncovered some concerning information about one of the teenage boys involved in the incident.

That led them to develop probable cause to search his belongings as they believed he may be in possession of a weapon at school. Local law enforcement says they had reason to believe the juvenile suspect was a felon in possession of a firearm based on prior incidents.

Authorities arrived at the high school around 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19 to make contact with the suspect.

Detectives contacted faculty at Legacy High School and brought him into custody without incident in an office out of sight from other students. When searching through his backpack, Kennewick police officers allegedly recovered a loaded, stolen gun in the backpack that he was in possession of during the arrest.

However, police detectives are unsure of what role the teenage boy had in the prior shooting. They will continue to investigate the altercation to uncover full details about what took place that evening.

Nonetheless, the 16-year-old was booked into the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Detention Center for three separate charges: Unlawful possession of a firearm to the second degree, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a firearm on school property.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are publically revealed.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

Related
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

SWAT operation underway at Kennewick residence after fatal situation at Kadlec ER

KENNEWICK, Wash. — One person is confirmed dead in an urgent situation that has drawn a wide-scale police presence from across the Tri-Cities area. Live on KAPP-KVEW Local News, Lt. Jason Kiel of the Kennewick Police Department confirmed that a male suspect arrived at the Kadlec Freestanding Emergency Room at 3290 W 19th Ave in Kennewick—just off of S.R. 395—around 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday night.
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

BCSO investigating homicide in east Kennewick; no suspect identified

UPDATE at 8:45 p.m. on 4/22/22: The Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is currently investigating a homicide in east Kennewick. No suspect has been identified. BCSO reports that deputies were dispatched to the 1100-block of South Gum Street just after 5 p.m. on Friday evening for reports of an assault. Upon arrival, officials found a man dead in front of what BCSO believe to be his home.
KENNEWICK, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Kennewick, WA
Kennewick, WA
Crime & Safety
94.5 KATS

Police Say It’s on Yakima Streets and It’s a Killer!

The number today sits at 20. Last year at this time there were 24 overdose deaths in Yakima County. Coroner Jim Curtice says the numbers climb every month. He says last year Yakima County saw a record 98 overdoses with half connected to the deadly drug fentanyl. Overdose deaths are...
YAKIMA, WA
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Legacy High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Lawrence Post

Elderly woman was caught on video yelling at a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk before pushing him and hitting him in the back

Elderly woman grabbed a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk of a gated community and even smacked him. The whole thing was filmed on the young boy’s GoPro camera which was strapped to his chest. The boy’s mother reportedly said that she told her 12-year-old son to ride on the sidewalk because he was almost hit by a car in the past and she believes that it’s safer. The 79-year-old woman told the boy’s mother that her son tried to run her over while she was harmlessly walking.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

DC woman jumps from high-rise apartment with legs tied, suspect arrested: police

A Washington D.C., woman whose legs were tied fell from a building Thursday night and a suspect was arrested after he allegedly came back to the scene, authorities said. Officers responded around 7 p.m. to reports about someone who fell several stories from an apartment building. They found a woman on the ground with her legs bound together with "some type of rope tied around her legs," a police spokesperson told reporters.
WASHINGTON, DC
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy