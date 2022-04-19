ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawks And Heat's Final Injury Reports For Game 2

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

The Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat have finalized their injury reports for Game 2.

The Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks are facing off in Florida on Tuesday evening for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.

For the game, the teams have finalized their injury reports.

The original injury report has been updated as of 6:30 Eastern Time, and the final updates were relayed by Underdog NBA.

NBA's official injury report

The Heat have a 1-0 lead in the series after winning Game 1 on Sunday afternoon in Florida.


