Hawks And Heat's Final Injury Reports For Game 2
The Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat have finalized their injury reports for Game 2.
The Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks are facing off in Florida on Tuesday evening for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the teams have finalized their injury reports.
The original injury report has been updated as of 6:30 Eastern Time, and the final updates were relayed by Underdog NBA.
The Heat have a 1-0 lead in the series after winning Game 1 on Sunday afternoon in Florida.
