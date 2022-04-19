Hawks And Heat's Final Injury Reports For Game 2

The Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat have finalized their injury reports for Game 2.

The Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks are facing off in Florida on Tuesday evening for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.

For the game, the teams have finalized their injury reports.

The original injury report has been updated as of 6:30 Eastern Time, and the final updates were relayed by Underdog NBA.

NBA's official injury report

The Heat have a 1-0 lead in the series after winning Game 1 on Sunday afternoon in Florida.



The Related stories on NBA basketball