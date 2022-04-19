Cause of explosion, fire at Haven gas plant 'undetermined'

The State Fire Marshal's office says investigators were not able to determine what caused a fire and explosions at the Haven Midstream Gas Plant last week.

The fire marshal's spokeswoman Jill Bronaugh said no foul play is suspected in the fire. The explosions and fire were reported on Thursday at the plant near Haven. The two people who were injured suffered minor injuries.

The fire and subsequent explosions prompted fire officials to evacuate people who lived within about 1.5 miles of the plant for a few hours.