ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haven, KS

Cause of explosion, fire at Haven gas plant 'undetermined'

By Knss Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BxtzZ_0fE3z7Cr00

The State Fire Marshal's office says investigators were not able to determine what caused a fire and explosions at the Haven Midstream Gas Plant last week.

The fire marshal's spokeswoman Jill Bronaugh said no foul play is suspected in the fire. The explosions and fire were reported on Thursday at the plant near Haven. The two people who were injured suffered minor injuries.

The fire and subsequent explosions prompted fire officials to evacuate people who lived within about 1.5 miles of the plant for a few hours.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Victims identified in Saturday’s deadly hit-and-run

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The victims of a deadly hit-and-run involving a motorcycle in west Wichita early Saturday morning have been identified. The deadly crash happened around 2:50 a.m. near the intersection of W 17th St N and N Tyler Rd, according to the Wichita Police Department (WPD). The victims, who were riding a 2004 […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

One woman dead after rollover crash in Butler County

ATLANTA, Kan. (KSNW) — An Atlanta woman has died as a result of a single-vehicle rollover crash in Butler County on Wednesday afternoon. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said in a news release that deputies, Atlanta Fire, and Butler County EMS were dispatched to the crash around 5:30 p.m. When deputies arrived, they took […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Haven, KS
Local
Kansas Accidents
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Gas, KS
Fox News

DC woman jumps from high-rise apartment with legs tied, suspect arrested: police

A Washington D.C., woman whose legs were tied fell from a building Thursday night and a suspect was arrested after he allegedly came back to the scene, authorities said. Officers responded around 7 p.m. to reports about someone who fell several stories from an apartment building. They found a woman on the ground with her legs bound together with "some type of rope tied around her legs," a police spokesperson told reporters.
WASHINGTON, DC
KCTV 5

Police: Dad stabs toddler during Blue Springs police chase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An 18-month-old boy was rushed to the hospital after police say he was stabbed by his father during a police chase Monday in Blue Springs. Officers with the Blue Springs Police Department said a car driven by Tabatha Ong was involved in a crash at the intersection of Missouri 7 Highway and U.S. 40 Highway around 5:30 a.m., after which Ong drove off, trying to evade police. Anthony Beighley-Beck, 24, was in the passenger seat at the time. He pulled his young son onto his lap and stabbed him in the abdomen during the chase, later telling detectives he feared his son would end up with relatives who would abuse him, according to court documents released Tuesday morning.
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Explosions#Fire Marshal#Accident#The State Fire Marshal
KSN News

Car race in south Wichita leads to 3 injured in crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — First responders were on the scene of a collision in south Wichita on Monday afternoon. The crash occurred near the intersection of 47th Street South and Palisade Avenue. According to Wichita Police Department Patrol South Lieutenant Michael Linnehan, officers were dispatched to a crash around 4:55 p.m. and found that a […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Body found in south Wichita near railroad track

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A body was found in south Wichita on Tuesday night. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), officers responded shortly before 11:30 p.m. to the call of a possible dead person in the area of S Broadway and E 47th St S. Upon arrival, officers checked the area and located a […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSNT News

Heavy police presence near Gage Park

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department was on the scene of a situation near Gage Park. There was a large police presence near Southwest 11th Street and Southwest Frazier Avenue. Officers responded to an incident, according to TPD’s Watch Commander. According to a press release, the Topeka Police Department said that upon arrival at […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Body recovered from Kansas River, police call the death suspicious

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police and Fire Departments briefly shut down River Road in North Topeka on Friday as they recovered a body from the Kansas River. Just after 5:30 p.m. Friday, police received a report of a deceased person in the Kansas River. Firefighters were called to the scene to help and were […]
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Police ID Kansas man who died after crash into river

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal crash into the Arkansas River and have identified the victim as 58-year-old Christopher Cotter of Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a vehicle submersion in the 2300 block of south McLean in...
WICHITA, KS
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
259K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

 https://www.audacy.com/knss

Comments / 0

Community Policy