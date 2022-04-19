ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SouthCoast high school scores and highlights from Tuesday, April 19

By Laurie Los Lee, Standard-Times
 3 days ago

Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Tuesday's high school action on the SouthCoast.

GIRLS LACROSSE

GNB Voc-Tech 14, Old Colony 4

The Bears (1-4) captured their first win of the season thanks to a big game from Kara Ferreira, who had a team-high five goals to go along with nine draw controls. Sara Hartford added two goals and four assists while Alanna Paiva had three goals and one assist. Izzy Fragata contributed two goals and two assists while Ella Costa and Julia Hartford had one goal and one assist apiece.

BOYS LACROSSE

Old Colony 13, GNB Voc-Tech 5

Will Harrop scored a team-high five goals to lead the Cougars to their sixth win of the season. For GNB Voc-Tech (0-4, 0-2 SCC), Kaiden Pequita scored three goals while Nathan Pearson added two. Old Colony (6-1, 5-1 MAC) hosts Cape Cod Tech on April 25.

Plymouth North 13, Dartmouth 2

Graham White scored both of Dartmouth’s goals while JT Charrier made 12 saves.

GIRLS TENNIS

Old Rochester 4, Seekonk 1

The Bulldogs swept singles action and also got a win at first doubles. Emily Murphy won 6-0, 6-0 at first singles. ORR (3-2, 2-1 SCC) visits Somerset Berkley on Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Old Rochester 5, Seekonk 0

The Bulldogs (4-1, 3-0 SCC) swept action with wins from No. 1 Marc Pothier (6-1, 6-0) and No. 2 Max Vivino (6-2, 6-1) as well as the first doubles team of Jed Dupre and Peter le Gassick (6-0, 6-0) and the second doubles team of Matt Modracek and Lukas Michaelis by forfeit.

