Merriweather Post Announces Summer Job Openings For Concessions, Event Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re looking for some cash while also getting access to a summer of concerts, Merriweather Post has the job for you.
The outdoor concert venue nestled in the Symphony Woods of Columbia has openings for event staff and concessions, but the venue says other positions could also pop up.
The venue said the jobs are perfect for students, teachers and seniors who are available in the summer.
