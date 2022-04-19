ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MD

Merriweather Post Announces Summer Job Openings For Concessions, Event Staff

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re looking for some cash while also getting access to a summer of concerts, Merriweather Post has the job for you.

The outdoor concert venue nestled in the Symphony Woods of Columbia has openings for event staff and concessions, but the venue says other positions could also pop up.

The venue said the jobs are perfect for students, teachers and seniors who are available in the summer.

Apply online here.

Related
WBOC

Salisbury Entrepreneur Named SBA's Maryland Young Entrepreneur of the Year

SALISBURY, Md.— Vinessa Williams of Little Leaders Learning Center in Salisbury, Md., has been named Young Entrepreneur of the Year by the US Small Business Administration’s Baltimore District Office. Williams, along with 13 additional award winners, will be honored at the 36th Annual Maryland Small Business Awards Luncheon...
SALISBURY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

The Town Fair in Perry Hall returns in June

PERRY HALL, MD—The Town Fair returns to Perry Hall this June. This year’s fair will be held on Saturday, June 25, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 4601 Ebenezer Road (21236). Limited parking is available and there will be a free shuttle from Faith Fellowship Church at Perry Hall Square Shopping Center. There will be vendors, kids’ activities, giveaways, demonstrations, … Continue reading "The Town Fair in Perry Hall returns in June" The post The Town Fair in Perry Hall returns in June appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PERRY HALL, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program To Provide Young Parents Monthly Payments

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Wednesday announced the Baltimore Young Families Success Fund, the city’s guaranteed income pilot program. The fund will provide 200 parents between 18- and 24-years-old with an unconditional cash payment of $1,000 per month over two years to provide financial stability, Scott’s office said. The mayor has allocated $4.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to be directly distributed to recipients. “Our Guaranteed Income pilot program will help combat the economic fallout from COVID-19 and assist young parents hit the hardest by the pandemic,” Scott said in an announcement. “This is, fundamentally, about putting our...
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
