Johnson County, KS

Woman pleads guilty to embezzling from Johnson County Court

By Knss Staff
 3 days ago

A Kansas woman who worked for the Johnson County District Court pleaded guilty to a fraud and tax scheme netting about $1 million.

Dawna Kellogg, 61, of Williamsburg, pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to wire fraud and subscribing to a false tax return. Prosecutors said Kellogg managed the Johnson County District Court's accounting department. Between January 2007 and June 2017, she stole a total of about $1.1 million from the court.

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 16.

