Kirk Franklin

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: The Impact Of Words On Your Success

By Get Up!
Spirit 1400am
Spirit 1400am
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XuL9X_0fE3yyZO00

Today’s “Wake Up & Win” with Dr. Willie Jolley revolves around the impact of words on your success.


Jolley : This week, I’ve been sharing strategies to help you win in the challenging times. I recently shared a chant of affirmation that my team does every morning to get us up and focus. So many people responded to the message. I want to share a little more about the impact your words can have on your success. God created the world by words. He said, Let there be light and there was light. He said, Let this object happen. And it did. And that’s an object lesson about the impact words can have on creation. So I want you to create a speak and new way into your life.

I share with you how every morning my team starts with affirmation. We talk about how our success is gonna happen that day. We say I am healthy, I am wealthy, I am happy, I am whole I feel terrific. I am blessed and highly favored. This is the day that the Lord has made Let us rejoice and be glad in it and may our favor, our favor come from you Lord, as we go through this day to day today make the decision to speak your way to a great day. This is for you to know that your world is created by your words.

