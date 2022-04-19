ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Seek Help In Solving Death Of Man Found Unconscious In West Oakland

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Police are seeking help from the public as they investigate the death of man who was found unconscious in West Oakland earlier this year.

On the night of February 7, Jose Eduardo Colon Ramos was found unresponsive at the intersection of 23 rd Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way, just off Interstate 980.

Ramos was brought to a local hospital for treatment, but never regained consciousness, police said. He was pronounced deceased on February 18.

Jose Eduardo Colon Ramos. (Oakland Police Department)

The events leading up to Ramos being injured and found unconscious are unclear. Police said Ramos had been in various shelters in West Oakland in the months leading up to his death.

Police and Ramos’ family are urging anyone who may have information about Ramos’ whereabouts, activities and contacts to call the department’s homicide section at 510-238-3821 or the department’s tip line at 510-238-7950.

