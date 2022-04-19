ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland County, NC

Lieutenant stabbed while serving search warrant

By Diane Turbyfill, The Shelby Star
The Star
The Star
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S1qx6_0fE3yGAm00

A lieutenant with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office was stabbed while trying to serve warrants Tuesday morning.

Deputies attempted to serve a warrant for assault inflicting serious injury on James Daniel Bolin at 10:35 a.m. at 104 Lot 7 Stillwater Road outside of Shelby.

While outside of the residence, deputies were told that Bolin was inside in the residence, and there were two children inside. Deputies were also informed that the children were not Bolin’s though his family has said he has helped raise them.

Investigators say the children were not allowed to leave the home, and negotiators responded to the scene.

As deputies attempted to talk with Bolin, it was determined he was attempting to fortify the door to prevent entry, according to Cleveland County Sheriff Alan Norman.

Deputies feared for the safety of the children and decided that entry into the home had to be made, Norman said.

Investigators say Lt. John Humphries was the first through the door and was immediately attacked with a large knife by Bolin.

Humphries was stabbed twice, at least once to the chest, before deputies gained control of Bolin and took him into custody.

Humphries, who has been with the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office just shy of 20 years, received first aid at the scene and was transported by Cleveland County EMS to Atrium Health in Shelby where he was treated and released.

"Deputies have interacted with the offender many times, but today he took it to the next level by stabbing Lt. John Humphries. By the grace of God, the knife did not hit any vital organs or this incident could have easily turned out very differently,” said Norman in a release.

Bolin was taken into custody without injury and transported to the Cleveland County Detention Center. Originally held without bond, the 33-year-old Shelby man was charged with attempted murder, assault inflicting serious injury and two counts of kidnapping.

During his first appearance in court Wednesday, the prosecutor said the warrant officers were attempting to serve on Bolin was for an assault case in which a person's eye socket was broken.

She called Bolin a danger to the community and requested his bond be set at $1 million.

The judge granted that request and added an additional $50,000 for the outstanding warrant.

He was also assigned a public defender.

Bolin appeared in court over video. His mom and aunt were in the courtroom but declined to speak after the hearing.

Bolin spoke several times during the hearing, though what he had to say wasn't always clear. What was audible, was when he told the judge he was behind bars unjustly.

"All I know is it's all been a set up," he said.

Diane Turbyfill can be reached at 704-669-3334 and dturbyfill@shelbystar.com.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Lieutenant stabbed while serving search warrant

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Boyfriend of Ohio woman found dead under pile of clothes charged with murder

The boyfriend of Audreona Barnes, who was found dead beneath a pile of clothes on an apartment balcony, has been charged with aggravated murder and gross abuse of a corpse.Bennie Washington, 39, is alleged to have shot his 18-year-old girlfriend and left her body on the balcony of his apartment for months, according to police and court documents.A housecleaner found Ms Barnes, who was reported missing in July, at the Cleveland apartment after Mr Washington was evicted from the property on 11 March, Cleveland.com reported. Investigators allege she was left on the balcony in an attempt to speed up the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSOC Charlotte

Sheriff: 19-year-old woman dies in Iredell County detention center

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A 19-year-old woman who was facing a murder charge was found dead inside a North Carolina detention center, according to the local sheriff. The facility’s staff found Jessica Cheyenne Nichols early Thursday morning in an observance room where she was being housed, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell told the Statesville Record & Landmark. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Neighbor trying to help woman in domestic violence situation is assaulted

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man who stepped in when he thought his neighbor was the victim of domestic violence ended up being the victim of an assault. According to the Salisbury Police report, the incident happened on Parkview Circle on Saturday afternoon. Roy Bivens, 53, was engaged in an argument with his girlfriend. He told the woman to leave the house. She went outside to wait for her daughter to pick her up.
SALISBURY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shelby, NC
Cleveland County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Cleveland County, NC
City
Cleveland, NC
Shelby, NC
Crime & Safety
SFGate

S. Carolina officer didn't see a gun before fatal shooting

A small town police officer in South Carolina charged in the fatal on-duty shooting of a man after a five-minute car chase repeatedly told investigators and her boss the man had something in his hand, but she did not know what it was, according to dashboard camera footage. The camera...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSPA 7News

2 facing drug charges following probation visit

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two women were arrested on drug charges Tuesday afternoon following a probation visit. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said they received a request from the North Carolina Probation and Parole to assist in a home visit to Turkey Creek Drive in Leicester. Deputies searched the home of 30-year-old Natalie Nichole […]
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Daniel
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘Chose not to take a life’: DaBaby ‘shoots intruder’ at his North Carolina home

Rapper DaBaby has appeared to confirm that he shot a man allegedly intruding at his property in North Carolina. On Friday 15 April, the controversial artist shared a clip of a line from the 2002 crime drama Paid in Full, in which character Rico (played by rapper Cam’ron’) says: “N***as get shot every day, B. You’ll be aight, n***a. You tough right?”DaBaby captioned the post: “Chose not to take a n***a life the other day and it felt great. Buddy ain’t deserve to go, I step righteously. Heal up & live my boy! Just don’t bring ya ass back.”Earlier,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Atrium Health
WSPA 7News

Wanted fugitive arrested after 18 months on the run

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A wanted fugitive was arrested Thursday in Gaffney. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Corrensky Marchiz Thompson was arrested on Limestone Street around 2:30 p.m. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said the drone team had a drone above a downtown apartment building searching for Thompson. Thompson climbed out […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSPA 7News

12 charged in copper wire theft ring in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – 12 people have been charged in a copper wire theft ring in Buncombe County. According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, during a months-long investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies, deputies learned that 12 people were stealing copper communication wire in Buncombe County and selling it to scrap yards across […]
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
The Star

The Star

1K+
Followers
339
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Shelby, NC from Shelby Star.

 http://shelbystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy