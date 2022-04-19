Lieutenant stabbed while serving search warrant

A lieutenant with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office was stabbed while trying to serve warrants Tuesday morning.

Deputies attempted to serve a warrant for assault inflicting serious injury on James Daniel Bolin at 10:35 a.m. at 104 Lot 7 Stillwater Road outside of Shelby.

While outside of the residence, deputies were told that Bolin was inside in the residence, and there were two children inside. Deputies were also informed that the children were not Bolin’s though his family has said he has helped raise them.

Investigators say the children were not allowed to leave the home, and negotiators responded to the scene.

As deputies attempted to talk with Bolin, it was determined he was attempting to fortify the door to prevent entry, according to Cleveland County Sheriff Alan Norman.

Deputies feared for the safety of the children and decided that entry into the home had to be made, Norman said.

Investigators say Lt. John Humphries was the first through the door and was immediately attacked with a large knife by Bolin.

Humphries was stabbed twice, at least once to the chest, before deputies gained control of Bolin and took him into custody.

Humphries, who has been with the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office just shy of 20 years, received first aid at the scene and was transported by Cleveland County EMS to Atrium Health in Shelby where he was treated and released.

"Deputies have interacted with the offender many times, but today he took it to the next level by stabbing Lt. John Humphries. By the grace of God, the knife did not hit any vital organs or this incident could have easily turned out very differently,” said Norman in a release.

Bolin was taken into custody without injury and transported to the Cleveland County Detention Center. Originally held without bond, the 33-year-old Shelby man was charged with attempted murder, assault inflicting serious injury and two counts of kidnapping.

During his first appearance in court Wednesday, the prosecutor said the warrant officers were attempting to serve on Bolin was for an assault case in which a person's eye socket was broken.

She called Bolin a danger to the community and requested his bond be set at $1 million.

The judge granted that request and added an additional $50,000 for the outstanding warrant.

He was also assigned a public defender.

Bolin appeared in court over video. His mom and aunt were in the courtroom but declined to speak after the hearing.

Bolin spoke several times during the hearing, though what he had to say wasn't always clear. What was audible, was when he told the judge he was behind bars unjustly.

"All I know is it's all been a set up," he said.

