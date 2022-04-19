ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Mobile Police Chief on annual crime report

By Nicolette Schleisman
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gufXB_0fE3xpae00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile police have released their annual crime report, while felony crime is down overall violent crimes are up in the city.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine says he’s very optimistic about the future of Mobile and credits the changes they’ve made already with a decrease in crime already in 2022.

Cloverdale Dr. homicide suspect arrested

While violent crime has increased in the city, all felony crimes are down.

“We look at it certainly is going to be the robbery cases, which might I add were about 40% down year to date compared to this time last year. That is a huge correlation with what we’re doing with hot spot policing and having the officers in the right place. Predictive policing or preventative,” said Prine.

One area specifically where Chief Paul Prine says has improved is with violent crimes in Precinct One. That area was known for violent crimes.

“We’ve made significant reductions in all of the part one crimes. Where we need to focus our efforts now is trying to backfill patrol in the second and fourth precincts which are west of the I-65 corridor. And we believe we’ll have the same effect there as well,” said Prine.

Man charged for burglary, shooting dog

An area that has seen an increase from 2020 is the citizen complaints about police officers. There were 100 citizen complaints filed in 2021, up from 69 the year before. Of those complaints, 80% were found to be unfounded claims, or the officer’s actions were proper. In 19% of the claims, officers displayed improper conduct, which the chief says is unacceptable.

“I think there’s a good side to that that the public trusts us enough they can at least bring their issue to the police department and give us an opportunity to look into it,” said Prine.

Chief Prine took office in October but has increased patrols in hot spot areas for crimes, and he says what they’ve done so far appears to be working.

“About a month ago, we made a concerted effort to backfill patrol with new officers coming on. We believe that has certainly had an effect on hotspot policing and certainly the intelligence model and cyber capabilities that we have. We do think that it is helping, we are seeing the numbers trending down,” said Prine.

Mobile murder victim lives on in others through organ donation

Prine says there is work to be done when it comes to violent crime.

“You can’t compare all of our crime to what’s happening solely with the homicide rate. Homicides are unique in that those are intentional crimes. Typically they’re either going to be through altercations that have not been settled or domestic cases,” said Prine.

He also adds there has been an increase in shooting into occupied/unoccupied homes and cars. The chief says they are difficult cases to investigate and prevent. But they are working to get those numbers down.

“You see all the time where we’re making the arrests in all of these crimes. But sometimes, the shooting into [occupied/unoccupied homes and cars], for example, will outpace the number of arrests. It certainly gets back into the repeat offenders, recidivous offenders, you’ve heard me say our victims today who don’t cooperate become our offenders tomorrow. Or just the opposite, sometimes our offenders today become our victims, unfortunately, tomorrow,” said Prine.

You can see the full annual report here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 1

Related
WKRG News 5

Man who exchanged gunfire with Prichard Police identified

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The man accused of shooting at Prichard Police in a Burger King parking lot has been identified.  Tavarse Marcquice Davis was arrested for the shooting that happened Tuesday, April 12 at a Burger King parking lot at St. Stephens Road. Davis was charged with: Reckless Endangerment Attempt to Elude Obstructing Justice […]
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

2 arrested during drug seizure in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested two people after a three-month-long undercover drug sting called “Operation Azalea Trail.” Eric Bell, 22, and Devon Patton, 29, were arrested and charged at the end of the investigation March 24. “Eight street-level drug dealers” and their residences on Seabreeze, Gaylark Road and at the Village Green Apartments […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man breaks into hotel room with drugs, stolen items: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested a man after they found him inside what was supposed empty hotel room at Port City Inn off Matzenger Drive, according to a news release. Deionterrius Thompson, 27, was arrested Saturday, April 16. Police said they found Thompson with drugs, drug paraphernalia and stolen items. The items were […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mobile, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Cloverdale, AL
City
Mobile, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police confirm missing runaway teen found

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police department has confirmed that Keyanna Sylvester a runaway missing teen has been found. Sylvester has been found in Mississippi where she was suspected to have gone off to. Mobile Police thanks everyone for their help finding Sylvester.
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Police Precinct#Shooting#Cloverdale Dr
WKRG News 5

Missing Mobile teen dead in Mississippi hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile teenager who was reported missing by the Mobile Police Department died last Thursday in a local hospital, according to a news release by the D’Iberville Police Department. According to D’Iberville police, just before 1 p.m. on March 24 first responders were called to a local hotel for a medical […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

More than $500K worth of drugs found in Escambia Co. home

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Investigators with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office found about 20 pounds of meth, worth $500,000, at an Escambia County home in early March. Investigators said the drugs were found March 4 at a home at the 7700 block of Deborah Court. Jaquan Charmaine Xavier Smith, 26, was arrested and charged […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Man sentenced to 50 years for shooting disabled uncle

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man accused of shooting his disabled uncle in the chest was sentenced to serve 50 years by a Mobile County judge on Thursday, according to the Mobile District Attorney’s Office Facebook page. A jury convicted Elante McCuien of assault in the first degree on Jan. 11. After the sentencing, Assistant […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

Man sentenced to 20 years for kidnapping girlfriend, assaulting child

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of kidnaping his girlfriend and abusing her 10-year-old daughter. Brian Pierson was sentenced after a jury found him guilty of several charges including: Kidnapping Second Degree Felony Domestic Violence Assault Felony Domestic Violence Criminal Mischief Interference […]
MOBILE, AL
WAPT

Man shot, killed while driving on Highway 80

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police identified a man who was shot and killed while driving. It happened Wednesday evening on Highway 80 near Interstate 220. Police said Nick Thomas III, 43, was driving a blue Dodge Charger along the highway when he was shot. Thomas crashed, ran off the road, and then came to a stop back on the highway.
JACKSON, MS
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy