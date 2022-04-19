Restaurants in Terre Haute are being recognized for patriotism

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- One popular spot for potholes is the road leading into the Walmart in South Terre haute off of US-41. Drivers have been complaining about this road for years and desperately want improvements to be made. Countless people have reached out to city engineering and the county...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have our final community service progress report to share with you. This time News 10 caught up with the Terre Haute North Patriots!. Here is a little background on this project... Right before the school year started last fall, Superintendent Rob Haworth challenged all...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local leaders are working to create goals for Terre Haute moving forward. Tuesday, April 26 will be Community Census Day. It's through the Chamber and See You in Terre Haute community plan. They hope to have at least 1,000 people take the survey twice a...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WNDU) - Willa Beatrice Brown was the first African American woman to get a private and then a commercial pilot’s license in the United States. Now, there’s an exhibit to celebrate the Terre Haute heroine in her hometown. On Friday, the Terre Haute regional airport...
FISHERS, Ind. — A video posted to Facebook by an Indiana animal shelter captivated the hearts of many, as it showed a dog happily waiting in his room as he watched dozens of potential adopters go by without getting adopted. The Humane Society for Hamilton County, located in Fishers,...
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ind. — A southern Indiana judge who continues to be mired in controversy since her involvement in an Indianapolis shooting in 2019 has decided to step down from her race for re-election only weeks before the Indiana primary. Crawford County Judge Sabrina Bell was one of three judges involved in a shooting outside […]
UTICA, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana congressional candidate changed his voter registration last year to an address local officials say isn’t a residence — a large metal-sided garage that he says has a two-bedroom bachelor pad inside. Republican Mike Sodrel, who was previously elected to a single...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - Launch Terre Haute is announcing changes the organization says will create better support for local entrepreneurs, growing start-up businesses, and the general business community. Jessica Cox will take the new role as Chief Operating Officer (COO) for Launch and the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce. She...
It is yard sale season in the Tri-State and we are absolutely pumped to see them popping up all over the place. There's a town-wide yard sale in this Indiana small town. If you love yard sales this is going to get you so excited. The town of Grandview, Indiana is hosting their annual Spring Town Wide Yard Sale and they would love for ou to come and buy all their stuff. You never really know what you'll find but they promise you're gonna leave with something you can't live without.
MONON, Ind. (WLFI) — Students and parents are concerned about the quality and quantity of local school lunches, resulting in several stomach-churning photos circulating on social media. It's not just what's on the menu that has parents concerned; it's what students found, and then photographed, after they bit into...
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on: Ald. Pat Dowell Says She ‘Cannot Support’ Hard Rock Casino Proposal Near Soldier Field: Her position leaves just one casino proposal — Rhode Island-based Bally’s plan to build a resort in […]
Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 960,000 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Terre Haute metropolitan area, […]
The summer before my senior year in high school, I got a job at a brand new restaurant in Terre Haute, IN. It was a Mexican restaurant that had just been built and was about to open its doors to the public. That restaurant was Chi Chi's. When did Chi...
UPDATE 4/20/2022 at 10:15 am: A third baby has been surrendered this April in Indiana at a Safe Haven Baby Box. A baby girl was surrendered at the Carmel Fire Department Station 45 in Indiana. Source: 14 News. We have seen the storyline in popular shows like “This Is Us”...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – One Terre Haute Hospital is receiving a big honor. The Oncology Services department at Terre Haute Regional Hospital has been named a 2021 Guardian of Excellence Award winner by Press Ganey. The award recognizes Regional as a top performer. This means the hospital is...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – You can get a hot breakfast Saturday morning, April 23. It's thanks to the Secular Franciscans and Friends of Terre Haute. They will serve sausage gravy and biscuits take-out style. It's happening at the entrance to St. Benedict soup kitchen. That's at 9th and...
April 26 is National Pretzel Day, and if you love pretzels, here's a spot you'll want to check out. The Fork in the Road crew went to Tetzel Prime in Casey, Illinois. It's a family business that's re-invented how you'll look at the classic treat. Click play on the video to see the story.
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Across the country, countless lives are lost as a result of homelessness each year. The same can be said in the Wabash Valley. The Homeless Council of the Wabash Valley held a special memorial Thursday night to honor those lives lost. Community members gathered in...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The VFW Post 972 honored veterans with a "Welcome Home" event on Wednesday. This was dedicated to those veterans who didn't feel welcome and appreciated when they returned home from serving. There were tables where vets could learn about benefits they may be eligible for.
Comments / 0