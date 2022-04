The site of a former Boardman hotel will soon be the home of 75 to 100 brand new jobs in the Mahoning Valley. Dr. Julie Knapp of the Knapp Center for Childhood Development purchased the site of the recently closed Red Roof Inn on Tiffany Street off of South Avenue. Dr. Knapp's plan is to turn the space into a state-of-the art autism center to be operated by her business. The company wants to increase the number of services to children with autism, such as offering speech therapy and occupational therapy.

BOARDMAN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO