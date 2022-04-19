ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

State Treasurer Shawn Wooden discusses his decision not to run for re-election

By Connecticut Public Radio
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As he recovers from a bout with Covid-19, Connecticut State Treasurer Shawn Wooden spoke on "All Things Considered" about his...

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 3

Related
The Independent

Trump-endorsed candidate removed from ballot by her own party after being dubbed a carpetbagger

The Tennessee Republican Party has kicked three candidates off the ballot in the race for the new Fifth Congressional District, including a candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Morgan Ortagus, Baxter Lee, and Robby Starbuck were removed from the ballot after a vote by the GOP’s executive committee, Tennessee Republican Chairman Scott Golden said on Tuesday, according to the Nashville Tennessean. Last week, Republican officials said that challenges had been filed against the three candidates, leading to a technical removal from the ballot in accordance with party bylaws. Ms Ortagus, who has Mr Trump’s backing after serving as...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WRDW-TV

Voters challenge Greene’s eligibility to run for re-election

ATLANTA (AP) - A group of Georgia voters is challenging U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s eligibility to run for re-election, saying she helped facilitate the riot that disrupted Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s presidential election victory. The challenge filed Thursday with the Georgia secretary of state’s office says...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Connecticut Public

House passes raises, bonuses for CT state employees

The House of Representatives approved a four-year package of raises Thursday that includes $3,500 in bonuses later this spring and summer for about 46,000 unionized state employees. The Democrat-controlled House voted 96-52 to approve the contracts, after a four-hour debate during which Republicans insisted the compensation far outstrips what private-sector...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shawn Wooden
Connecticut Public

CT Democratic Chair Nancy DiNardo on 2022 Elections and the Democrats' mindset

Connecticut Democratic Party Chair Nancy DiNardo spoke on "All Things Considered" about her party's preparations for the 2022 election. She shared her thoughts on some of Connecticut's more prominent races — like the U.S. Senate race featuring incumbent Democrat, Senator Richard Blumenthal versus Republican challenger Themis Klarides. DiNardo also shared her perspective on the Democrats' general mindset — and whether that mindset is a winning mindset vs. their Republican opponents.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Treasurer#Election#The Connecticut Mirror
Hartford Courant

It’s tax day and an odd Connecticut levy on drug dealers could be on the way out. Is anyone noticing?

A onetime small-time drug dealer appears to be close to overturning an odd state tax law that hardly anyone knows or seems to care about. The “Act Imposing a Tax on Marijuana or any Controlled Substance Produced, Transported, or Acquired by a Dealer,” was enacted by the legislature in 1991, one of a spate of laws enacted in Hartford and elsewhere as a response to the drug-fueled violence then ...
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
830K+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy