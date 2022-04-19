State Treasurer Shawn Wooden discusses his decision not to run for re-election
As he recovers from a bout with Covid-19, Connecticut State Treasurer Shawn Wooden spoke on "All Things Considered" about his...www.ctpublic.org
As he recovers from a bout with Covid-19, Connecticut State Treasurer Shawn Wooden spoke on "All Things Considered" about his...www.ctpublic.org
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 3