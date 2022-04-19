ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

Kids Bowl Free program returns to the area for another year

By Bradley Wells
 1 day ago

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A national program allows parents to enroll their kids in 2 free bowling games a day at participating bowling alleys. For our region, Leisure Lanes in Beckley happily participates in the Kids Bowl Free program.

Mary Dixon of Leisure Lanes said this program is such a great opportunity for children and parents of the community for lots of reasons.

“Like I said, we’ve done it probably our sixth or seventh year and it just seems like it grows year after year because in the summertime we never know if it’s going to rain or, you know, it’s going to be cloudy or whatever. So this is something, an alternative that parents can do, and that way they can come indoors.”

Mary Dixon – Leisure Lanes
The registration opened up and parents can sign their kids up on the Kids Bowl Free website . Dixon said there is no limit to the number you can sign up and as long as she has lanes open, kids and their parents are always welcome.

There is also an easier way to sign up with the Kids Bowl Free App which can be found in the Apple and Android stores. Once signed up, parents will receive a daily coupon for two free games per child. There is also a way for parents to sign up for a small fee to enjoy two games of bowling as well. Making this a family event when the spring and summer weather turns rainy, chilly, or simply for a change of pace activity.

For complete details of the program, head over the Kids Bowl Free FAQ page on their website . For questions regarding lane availability, party packages, and events going on at Leisure Lanes visit them at their website, Facebook page , or call (304) 253-7328.

