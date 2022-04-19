ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Hoeven visits the southern border

By Joel Crane
KFYR-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Senator John Hoeven is at the southern border Tuesday, meeting with Customs and Border Protection officials and North Dakota National Guard members stationed there. About 125 troops from the North Dakota National Guard traveled to the southern border...

www.kfyrtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Government
State
North Dakota State
City
Bismarck, ND
Reason.com

Justice Gorsuch Calls for Overruling the Insular Cases

Earlier today, in United States v. Vaello-Madero, an 8-1 Supreme Court ruled that Congress can exclude residents of Puerto Rico and other federal territories from SSI benefits extended to residents of the fifty states. The ruling is consistent with precedent under which, among other things, Congress also exempts residents of Puerto Rico from most federal income, estate, and excise taxes. But Justice Neil Gorsuch took the opportunity to author a concurring opinion urging the Supreme Court to reverse the Insular Cases - longstanding precedents under which residents of Puerto Rico and other "unincorporated" territories are excluded from the protection of many of the constitutional rights that apply to residents of the states and conventional federally administered territories (including Washington DC).
CONGRESS & COURTS
americanmilitarynews.com

US Navy investigating vandalism of nuclear submarine

The U.S. Navy is investigating what they believe is an intentional act of vandalism that damaged equipment within the Virginian-class submarine USS Texas (SSN-775) in the last month. The suspected vandalism took place as the USS Texas has been undergoing maintenance at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Maine. Shipyard spokesperson...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Hoeven
KFYR-TV

Senator Steve Daines visits Ukraine, calls for more lethal aid

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last week, Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., got the opportunity to visit Ukraine. The senator is one of the first American officials to get a first-hand look at the war-torn country, seeing shallow mass graves and destroyed buildings in Kyiv and Bucha. He said the sights are something he’ll never forget, calling on more lethal aid to assist the country in ending the war.
BISMARCK, ND
Portsmouth Herald

Commentary: NH is ready to welcome asylum seekers. Why aren’t Hassan and Pappas?

Over the past decade, a human infrastructure of hospitality and care has been built in New Hampshire and across the country. Faith leaders, civic groups and individual volunteers have organized to host asylum seekers in our communities – people arriving at the southern border, people coming out of detention centers, Afghan people and soon, Ukrainian people. We know our communities are safer and stronger when we take care of each other – regardless of what country we were born in. ...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kfyr#The Border Patrol#The Biden Administration
KFYR-TV

Snowmobilers in north Bismarck harassing wildlife

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The recent snowfall gave area snowmobilers a reason to bring out their toys one more time. But some people haven’t been using them with consideration for local wildlife. Unidentified snowmobilers and four-wheelers are chasing wildlife through an open area near West LaSalle Drive, and it’s...
BISMARCK, ND
The Independent

GOP congresswoman ridiculed for claiming over one billion migrants were stopped at US-Mexico border

A Republican congresswoman’s math skills are being questioned after she claimed US border officials had stopped over a billion migrants.“Border Patrol agents have apprehended more than 1,000,000,000 migrants at our southern border in just 6 months,” Rep Debbie Lesko of Arizona tweeted on Tuesday. “President Biden’s open border policies are fueling this crisis!”Ms Lesko appeared to have added three too many zeroes to that figure. According to US Customs and Borders Protection, 1,013,513 migrants were apprehended or expelled at America’s southern border in the past six months.If border agents had apprehended over a billion people, it would be an astonishing...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy