Cloudy on Wednesday with warmer weather this weekend

Yesterday ended on the cloudy side, but today we’ll see much more sun as the sky opens up a bit. They won’t completely clear out, so expect at least partly cloudy skies for much of the day before it finally clears more. The temperature will rise noticeably today thanks to the strong “return flow” that set up yesterday, high climbing into the mid 80s...a considerable jump from yesterday’s upper 70s. The humidity will rise as well, but don’t expect any muggy, summer-like weather anytime soon. The air will become more and more humid ahead of our next front which is still several days away, so it’ll be a slow and steady climb. After the skies open later today they’ll stay that way until late Sunday, at which point partly cloudy skies return.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO