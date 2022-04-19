ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Cloudy on Wednesday with warmer weather this weekend

By Patrick Bigbie
WDAM-TV
 3 days ago

This evening will be clear skies as temperatures fall into the 50s. Overnight Lows will be in the upper 40s....

KOMU

Forecast: Warmer, but below average as we head into the weekend

It has been a rainy and cloudy couple of days across the region, but changes are coming as we head into the weekend. Friday will kick off with partly to mostly cloudy skies, but sunshine will be increasing through the day as temperatures warm to the middle to upper 50s for the afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
WDAM-TV

04/22 Ryan’s “Sunny” Friday Morning Forecast

Good news for the area as nothing but quiet, pleasant weather for the end of this week and most of the weekend! Even then, our next period of active weather moves in shortly after and thankfully doesn’t look concerning at the moment. In fact, the only weather issue I see for the next few days will be the potential for early morning fog, which was patchy today but will likely be more widespread going forward. That’s due to sustained southerly “return flow” on the backside of a strong ridge over the East Coast, which will remain until our next front moves in.
ENVIRONMENT
WDAM-TV

04/21 Ryan’s “Few Clouds” Thursday Morning Forecast

Yesterday ended on the cloudy side, but today we’ll see much more sun as the sky opens up a bit. They won’t completely clear out, so expect at least partly cloudy skies for much of the day before it finally clears more. The temperature will rise noticeably today thanks to the strong “return flow” that set up yesterday, high climbing into the mid 80s...a considerable jump from yesterday’s upper 70s. The humidity will rise as well, but don’t expect any muggy, summer-like weather anytime soon. The air will become more and more humid ahead of our next front which is still several days away, so it’ll be a slow and steady climb. After the skies open later today they’ll stay that way until late Sunday, at which point partly cloudy skies return.
ENVIRONMENT
WDAM-TV

G2L Cattle Company in Richton damaged by Sunday night’s storms

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Cleanup continues in Perry and Greene counties from those tornadoes that swept through the area on Sunday night. A family-owned cattle farm received significant damage from the strong storms. Located on Mississippi 42, the G2L Cattle Company which specializes in Brahman breed cattle, had two barns...
RICHTON, MS

