Accidental Shooting Sends Juvenile To Hospital

UPDATE: Oklahoma City police have confirmed that a juvenile made the story up. The child was playing with a firearm when it accidentally discharged. The youth was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Below you can read the original story:

The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating a shooting at a home in SW Oklahoma City.

Officers were called to the 700 block of SW 56th St. just after 4:30 p.m.

They found one person with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

Two suspects fled the scene in a black Ford sedan.

This is a developing story.