Emmy-winning composer Sean Callery has hundreds of episodes' worth of credits spread throughout shows like Jessica Jones, Inhumans, 24, and Bones, but even with all those productions in his resume, he hadn't worked on a game-to-TV adaptation before Halo. That's quite the one to start with, too, considering it's a franchise that's been around for 20 years and has a theme song and protagonist that are about as iconic as they can get. It may not be too surprising then that after working on Halo, Callery said he's fallen in love with the series and considers it the biggest thing he's ever worked on.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 25 DAYS AGO