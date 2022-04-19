ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Hawks' John Collins: Starting at center

Collins will start at center during Tuesday's Game 2 against the Heat,...

The Spun

Fans Are Calling For 1 NBA Player To Be Suspended After Cheap Shot

On Thursday night, the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz took the floor for the third game in their Western Conference playoff series. Once again, the Mavericks stepped on the court without their best player. Luka Doncic continues to recover from an injury he suffered in the final regular season game, but should be back at some point during the series.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons’ potential return for Nets gets blunt take from Celtics coach Ime Udoka

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka doesn’t look bothered by the reports of Ben Simmons potentially making his debut for the Brooklyn Nets in their playoff series. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Simmons has progressed well in his recovery from a back issue, so much so that a return in Game 4 of the first round of the playoffs is now a “realistic target.” Since the Nets acquired him at the trade deadline, Simmons has yet to suit up for the team due to the injury setback. He hasn’t played at all this season as well after his holdout with the Philadelphia 6ers.
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry On Steve Kerr’s Decision To Bench Him In Favor Of Jordan Poole: “It's About Who Is In The Closing Lineup."

The Golden State Warriors have been absolutely spectacular in the playoffs so far. The Warriors currently hold a 3-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets right now. Golden State has been able to accomplish this despite Stephen Curry not starting any of the first 3 games so far. This is because of the performances by Jordan Poole, who has only gotten better in the playoffs so far. Poole's performances have warranted a starting spot.
DENVER, CO
hotnewhiphop.com

Donovan Mitchell Blasted By NBA Twitter After Rudy Gobert Diss

Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz were favored to defeat the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the NBA playoffs, mainly because Luka Doncic is currently injured. Of course, with Doncic, the Mavs would be the favorites to take this matchup home, especially since the Jazz are known to be chokers once they hit the playoffs.
DALLAS, TX
Distractify

Why Do the Celtics Have "24" on Their Jerseys? Details

With the 2022 NBA Playoffs underway, the Boston Celtics are prepared to test their mettle throughout the event. The green and white clad basketball players face off against the Brooklyn Nets in their efforts to take home glory. But their traditional jerseys feature a subtle tribute to a legendary player....
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

The real reason Jay Wright is retiring as Villanova coach

The reports on Jay Wright seriously considering retirement came as a shock to the basketball world. After all, it seemingly came out of nowhere, especially since the legendary tactician has been a stabilizing force on the sidelines for Villanova for 21 years. However, Wright has a really good reason to...
VILLANOVA, PA
FanSided

Ja Morant buried entire state of Minnesota with tweet after comeback vs. Timberwolves

Ja Morant trolled the Minnesota Timberwolves following the Memphis Grizzlies’ epic Game 3 comeback victory. The Minnesota Timberwolves had to be feeling well entering the fourth quarter, as they had a 98-percent chance of winning Game 3 of their first-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies. Instead, they were outscored by 25 points and lost 104-95 to trail Memphis 1-2 in the series.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

