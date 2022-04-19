Hawks' John Collins: Starting at center

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka doesn’t look bothered by the reports of Ben Simmons potentially making his debut for the Brooklyn Nets in their playoff series. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Simmons has progressed well in his recovery from a back issue, so much so that a return in Game 4 of the first round of the playoffs is now a “realistic target.” Since the Nets acquired him at the trade deadline, Simmons has yet to suit up for the team due to the injury setback. He hasn’t played at all this season as well after his holdout with the Philadelphia 6ers.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO