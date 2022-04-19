ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Hubble Celebrates Its 32nd Birthday With A Group Of 5 Galaxies

By Georgina Torbet
 3 days ago
The Hubble Space Telescope is celebrating more than three decades of work. Highlighting its latest birthday is one of the many stunning images it has...

Digital Trends

Hubble captures an elegant spiral galaxy 60 million light-years away

This week’s image from the Hubble Space Telescope shows the spiral galaxy NGC 4571, located 60 million light-years away in the constellation of Coma Berenices, and was captured using Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3 instrument. “This image comes from a large program of observations designed to produce a...
ASTRONOMY
Science News

Muons spill secrets about Earth’s hidden structures

Inside Egypt’s Great Pyramid of Giza lies a mysterious cavity, its void unseen by any living human, its surface untouched by modern hands. But luckily, scientists are no longer limited by human senses. To feel out the contours of the pyramid’s unexplored interior, scientists followed the paths of tiny...
ASTRONOMY
#Lenticular Galaxy#Elliptical Galaxy#Spiral Galaxy#Hubble Space Telescope#The Hickson Compact Group
Andrei Tapalaga

Another Species of Humans Could Be Roaming on This Earth

A new species of humans known as Homo floresiensis had only been discovered in 2004analogicus./Pixabay. In the last 300,000 years, our ancestors known as the Homo-sapiens had been roaming this Earth. From about 160,000 years ago the modern Homo-sapiens, the species we all identify as today began to populate the Earth. At this time many other species such as the neanderthals had been fighting for world dominance. Besides these two main human species, there were other minor species, but not much evidence had been found until the 21st century.
Universe Today

Here are All of Hubble’s Observations in One Picture

Over the past 32 years, Hubble has made about 1.4 million observations of our Universe. Physicist Casey Handmer was curious how much of the sky has been imaged by Hubble, and figured out how to map out all of Hubble’s observations into one big picture of the sky. It’s...
ASTRONOMY
SlashGear

The Rare Planet Alignment You Need To Watch Out For This Month

Several planets in our solar system are lining up this month, with NASA explaining that the four astral bodies will continue to be visible through the rest of April 2022. The convergence started with Venus, Mars, and Saturn appearing to make a line across the early morning sky at the beginning of April. Jupiter later joined the ranks around the middle of the month.
ASTRONOMY
