Bail reduction denied for man accused of firing at 2 Rapides sheriff deputies

A man accused of shooting at two Rapides Parish Sheriff's deputies chasing him last year after a traffic stop failed to have his $1 million bail reduced.

Mortez Rodreek Benjamin, 24, turned himself in the day after he fled an attempted traffic stop by Rapides Parish Sheriff's deputies in mid-November 2021.

According to the sheriff's office, Benjamin failed to pull over when a deputy with its Rapides Area Drug Enforcement unit tried to stop him on Tennessee Avenue near Monroe Street.

Benjamin eventually stopped, but ran from the car. Two deputies chased him, and Benjamin allegedly fired at them before the gun was dropped.

Initial story:Alexandria man accused of shooting at deputies chasing him

More crime news:Indictments handed down in Rapides shooting cases, including 4 teens being tried as adults

He was arrested on two counts of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer. The Rapides Parish District Attorney's Office formally filed those charges against him in January.

He's been in the Rapides Parish Detention Center #1 since his arrest.

Last week, the lead detective in the case testified about the incident in a hearing on two motions — for bond reduction and whether there was enough probable cause to continue the case — and the single gunshot that was fired as the chase went through a neighborhood and people's yards.

Detective Matthew Cross testified Benjamin gave a statement in which he said the Glock firearm he was carrying fell and discharged while he jumped a fence as he ran away from the deputies.

Under questioning from Benjamin's attorney, Christopher LaCour, Cross described how the Glock doesn't have a safety lock to prevent accidental firing. But he said Glocks do have "a good deal of slack" on the trigger to make any unintentional discharges more difficult.

He also testified that the gun's magazine was found in one spot, while the gun was found in another.

LaCour asked Cross if the pursuing deputies saw the gun pointed at them or saw a muzzle flash. Cross, who had to refer to a report, said the deputies reported seeing a muzzle flash.

Rapides Assistant District Attorney Christopher Bowman repeated Benjamin's story again when LaCour finished his questioning.

"That's a fantastic story that makes zero sense," he said.

LaCour contended the deputies never saw the gun pointed at them and, he asked, why would Benjamin get rid of the gun's clip if he was shooting at someone. He said the clip being found in a different spot supported his client's story.

He said Benjamin was "really scared" and should have stopped, but didn't.

"The gun goes off accidentally. That's not attempted murder," said LaCour.

Bowman said the state had more than met its burden to show there was probable cause to continue the case. He said Benjamin tried to kill two officers who just were doing their jobs.

"I think if you shoot at police officers, you shouldn't be out on the streets," he said.

Benjamin also testified, but only on how much bail he could afford. He asked for it to be lowered to $100,000.

Ninth Judicial District Court Judge Greg Beard found there was probable cause to let the case continue.

And, in denying the bond reduction, he said if a simple traffic stop leads to a shooting, it leads him to believe such an incident could happen again.

A pretrial conference is set for July 6.